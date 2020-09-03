Kangana Ranaut says she will engage with 'only sensible people' on Twitter after blocking Farah Khan Ali

Kangana Ranaut blocked and took a dig at Farah Khan Ali on Twitter after she criticised the actress for her comments on Mumbai Police.

waged a war on Twitter yet again on Thursday after she blocked jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali who criticised the actress for her comments on Mumbai Police. For the unversed, Kangana's comments on Mumbai Police did not go down well with Farah Khan Ali who tweeted, "“Dear Kangana, you May be a very big star with a huge following but that doesn’t give you the right to talk badly to the @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice who are Govt officials of the state of Maharashtra and responsible for the lives of millions of people."

Kangana and her team soon after blocked Farah Khan Ali and the actress even took a dig at her in latest tweets. Kangana added that she will henceforth only engage with 'sensible people'. Kangana's first tweet on the issue read, "I look forward to constructive criticism, I am very keen to empathise with others point of views it will enhance my perspective and make me more objective,if you are just a bully/troll, got nothing rational to say then you will be blocked,what is your USE anywhere in the world?"

A Twitter user replied to this tweet and said, "This is intended to @FarahKhanAli." The actress then replied and said, "Yes below average IQ, irrational cacophony, lame digs that are intended to make one laugh but lack skills and efficiency of good comic timing, basically all the garbage will be filtered, only sensible people will be allowed in debates and arguments."

She further added, "I have a strong, undying thirst for consistent growth as a human being, I see this platform has a hue pgotential as a medium of one’s exposure to variety of human perceptions, some primitive conscious noises are there but we can block those, let’s make most of our time here."

Meanwhile, Farha Khan Ali after being blocked by Kangana and her team, wrote: "The self proclaimed Queen of Bollywood just blocked me !!! I must have said something to p**s her off."

