Kangana Ranaut says she's 'first super humangirl' on screen, reveals weight gain for Thalaivi wasn't easy

With Thalaivi shooting done, Kangana Ranaut revealed the difficulties she faced during this weight gain and weight loss period. Take a look at her pictures below.

is known for various reasons and one of them are her impressive performances on the silver screen. The actress takes the audiences into her world as she lives and breathes a character. The actress recently finished filming for her upcoming movie Thalaivi which is a biopic on the late CM Jayalalithaa. To get into the skin of the character, Kangana gained a considerable amount of weight.

Now, with the film's shooting done, Kangana took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to share the difficulties she has faced during this weight gain and weight loss period. The actress shared a series of photos showing her transformation and also called herself the 'first super humangirl' on Indian screens.

Reflecting on her weight gain for Thalaivi, Kangana tweeted, "I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30’s I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi n do Bharatnatyam,it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection."

She then shared her latest picture working out and tweeted, "Journey back to my fit body wasn’t easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs arnt budging, there are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me Thalaivi footage and all seems fine (sic)."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweets:

I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30’s I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi n do Bharatnatyam,it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection pic.twitter.com/tNdY5XoDcX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 4, 2020

Journey back to my fit body wasn’t easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs arnt budging, there are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me Thalaivi footage and all seems fine pic.twitter.com/UdpX3LdSaW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 4, 2020

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut responds to Javed Akhtar's criminal complaint against her; Calls herself a 'sherni'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×