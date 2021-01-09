Kangana Ranaut says she's flattered post fans claim Taapsee copied her shoot: I'm most mimicked after Big B

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Twitter handle and reacted to fans who claim that Taapsee Pannu has copied her shoot while calling the latter her true fan.

is one such star who never hesitates to speak up her mind and is often seen voicing her opinions on social media. It won’t be wrong to say that she is someone who wears her hat on her sleeve. Of late, the Tanu Weds Manu star has been in the news courtesy her bold statements. Recently, Kangana, who is an avid social media user, has called herself the "most mimicked superstar after Amitabh Bachchan". Not just this, the actress also said no other female superstar has taken over the pop culture the way she has.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the Thalaivi star has reacted to fans post that seemed to have claimed that has copied Kangana’s shoot. While sharing it, a fan named DHAAKAD Vaibhav shared a collage wherein both the actresses can be seen posing for a shoot. The post was captioned as, “And she copied Kangana for 1000th time !!!.” Notably, Kangana was quick to take note of it and replied to it writing, “Ha ha ha I am flattered, she is a true fan, dedicated her whole existence to study and impersonate me to the point of dessolution it is rather impressive, also no other female superstar has taken over pop culture the way I have I am the most mimicked superstar after Mr Bachchan.”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter post:

Ha ha ha I am flattered, she is a true fan, dedicated her whole existence to study and impersonate me to the point of dessolution it is rather impressive, also no other female superstar has taken over pop culture the way I have I am the most mimicked superstar after Mr Bachchan. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 9, 2021

Meanwhile, the Queen star, who is in Bhopal for the shoot of her upcoming action film Dhaakad, has recently met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. She shared a glimpse of her meeting on her Twitter handle. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Team #Dhaakad meet and greet with honourable chief minister Shri@ChouhanShivraj ji, today we got to know why he is lovingly called Mama ji, most gentle, compassionate and encouraging influence. We are humbled by your graciousness sir.”

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut & her Dhaakad team meet CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan; Says ‘We are humbled by his graciousness’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×