Kangana Ranaut says south actors mustn’t let Bollywood ‘corrupt’ them, opines about why they’re ‘such a rage’

Kangana Ranaut is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Kangana has impressed the audience time and again with her several memorable performances on the silver screen. In her showbiz career spanning over a decade, Kangana has not only showcased her acting mettle, but she has also proved that she is opinionated and doesn’t like to mince her words. Speaking of which, tonight, Kangana has yet again given a glimpse of the same as she shared her opinion on why the content and actors from the south film industries are ‘such a rage’.

Earlier tonight, Kangana took to her Instagram space and shared a collage of the most anticipated sequels, Pushpa: The Rule and KGF: Chapter 2 featuring superstars Allu Arjun and Yash respectively. Sharing the collage, Kangana listed down the reasons why south content and actors are loved by the masses. She wrote, “Some of the reasons why South content and super stars are such a rage .. 1) They are deeply rooted in Indian culture 3) They love their families and relationships are conventional not westernized 4) their professionalism and passion is unparalleled”. The Thalaivii actress further added, “They should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them”.

Writing this, Kangana added a heart GIF and the chartbuster song Oo Antava featuring Samantha from the film Pushpa: The Rise.

Take a look:

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii where she essayed the role of legendary actress turned politician J. Jayalalithaa. She will next be seen in Dhaakad and Tejas. Kangana will also be making her digital debut as a producer in the film Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the leads.

