Kangana Ranaut says Sushant Singh Rajput had a clash with YRF's Aditya Chopra over losing good films

The Bollywood diva, in an explosive interview with Republic TV said that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had a severe clash with Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra. The Queen actress goes on to make some shocking revelations about the clash that Sushant Singh Rajput had with Yash Raj Films boss Aditya Chopra. The Bollywood actress said during her interview with Republic TV that Sushant Singh Rajput had lost out on good films when Aditya Chopra's talent agency was managing his film career.

The Padmashri winning actress, Kangana Ranaut further goes on to add that the Dil Bechara actor, Sushant Singh Rajput had to lose out on films with the ace Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, as his contract with Yash Raj Films' talent agency did not did not allow him to do those films. The actress also adds that Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to do films with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but due to YRF's contract those films went to . The actress also makes a shocking revelation that Ranveer Singh was also managed by YRF's talent agency.

Kangana Ranaut makes a strong point by saying that Yash Raj Films boss Aditya Chopra went on to allow Ranveer Singh to sign the film Bajirao Mastani with Sanjay Leela Bhansali but not to the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress states how the Bajirao Mastani director had revealed that he had to chase the late actor for five years, and still did not manage to get the actor on board.

