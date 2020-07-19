Kangana Ranaut says Sushant Singh Rajput was the only one who supported her in the fight against nepotism

Kangana Ranaut in an explosive interview with Republic TV said that when she was fighting against nepotism in Bollywood, the only actor from the film industry who supported her was Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Bollywood actress in an explosive interview with Republic TV said that when she was fighting against nepotism in Bollywood, the only actor from the Hindi film industry who supported her was Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress made some very shocking revelations of what was happening in the Bollywood industry. The Dil Bechara actor's death led to a huge uproar among people and fans of the late actor. During her interview, Kangana Ranaut categorically states that only Sushant Singh Rajput backed her and supported her in the battle against nepotism in Bollywood.

The actress says that Sushant Singh Rajput had previously stated that how Kangana was an outspoken person but he was not like her. The Queen actress further adds that people from the Bollywood fraternity trie dto ruin her film career. She mentions how she lost on work and how the brands also dropped her during her legal battle. The actress said that some people from Bollywood industry tried to make her look like a very cruel and bad person. The actress who has won a Padmashri and National Award says that she fought tooth and nail to fight nepotism in Bollywood.

The actress made many shocking revelations about how people were badly trying to ruin her film career and how she felt like shaving her head and disappearing somewhere. She said that it not about the money in her village but about 'izzat' and how some people from Bollywood wanted to show her in bad light.

