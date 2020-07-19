  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut says Sushant Singh Rajput was the only one who supported her in the fight against nepotism

Kangana Ranaut in an explosive interview with Republic TV said that when she was fighting against nepotism in Bollywood, the only actor from the film industry who supported her was Sushant Singh Rajput.
4344 reads Mumbai Updated: July 19, 2020 12:46 am
News,Kangana Ranaut,Sushant Singh RajputKangana Ranaut says Sushant Singh Rajput was the only one who supported her in the fight against nepotism
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in an explosive interview with Republic TV said that when she was fighting against nepotism in Bollywood, the only actor from the Hindi film industry who supported her was Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress made some very shocking revelations of what was happening in the Bollywood industry. The Dil Bechara actor's death led to a huge uproar among people and fans of the late actor. During her interview, Kangana Ranaut categorically states that only Sushant Singh Rajput backed her and supported her in the battle against nepotism in Bollywood.

The actress says that Sushant Singh Rajput had previously stated that how Kangana was an outspoken person but he was not like her. The Queen actress further adds that people from the Bollywood fraternity trie dto ruin her film career. She mentions how she lost on work and how the brands also dropped her during her legal battle. The actress said that some people from Bollywood industry tried to make her look like a very cruel and bad person. The actress who has won a Padmashri and National Award says that she fought tooth and nail to fight nepotism in Bollywood.

The actress made many shocking revelations about how people were badly trying to ruin her film career and how she felt like shaving her head and disappearing somewhere. She said that it not about the money in her village but about 'izzat' and how some people from Bollywood wanted to show her in bad light.

Credits :republicworld.com

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement