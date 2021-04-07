Kangana Ranaut says 'waiting for my turn' as her parents get 2nd dose of COVID 19 vaccine in HP; PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut shared photos on her Twitter handle on Wednesday as her parents took the second dose of the COVID 19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh. The Thalaivi star also expressed that she too is waiting to get the same.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana shared photos of her father and mother getting their second dose of the COVID 19 vaccine. With the photos, the Thalaivi star informed fans that her parents didn't feel any side effects of the vaccine and were absolutely fine. She also shared that she is waiting for her turn to receive the vaccine. Currently, those above the age of 45 can get themselves vaccinated. Earlier, only senior citizens were allowed to take the COVID 19 vaccine.

Sharing the news on her handle, Kangana wrote, "My parents got their second dose of the vaccine today in Himachal Pradesh no fever no weakness no other symptoms they are feeling quiet good and happy....Waiting for my turn now."

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently in Mumbai and is busy prepping for the release of Thalaivi. The film stars her as J Jayalalithaa and will showcase the life journey of the late CM Of Tamil Nadu from being an actress to a political leader. The film also stars Arvind Swami, Madhoo, Bhagyashree and others. It is helmed by AL Vijay. It is slated to release on April 23, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

