Kangana Ranaut on SC advocate demanding removal of security cover: It's not given based on what you or I think

left Mumbai on Monday morning after spending a few days in the city which were full of controversies. The actress was snapped at the airport as she left amidst heavy security cover. For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut was given Y plus security cover for her Mumbai visit making her the first Bollywood actor to receive such security. The security cover included a group of 10 to 11 armed commandos as well as two to three personal security officers.

The security also escorted her back to Chandigarh. With Kangana's departure, a Supreme Court advocate named Brijesh Kalappa took to Twitter to demand the removal of such intense security cover since the actress was now back home safe. He tweeted, "Y category security for one person costs the Centre over 10,00,000/- each month. This money is borne by taxpayers. Now that Kangana is safe in HP (far away from POK), will Modi Sarkar kindly withdraw the security detail provided to her?!"

Kangana replied to the SC advocate and said, "Brijesh ji security is not given based on what you or I think, IB ( Intelligence Bureau) investigates the threat, based on the threat my security grade is decided, by the grace of God in coming days it might get totally removed or if IB report gets worse they might upgrade."

To this, he replied saying, "Hopefully IB will consider downgrading your security detail in peaceful, prosperous and pristine HP."

Take a look at the tweets below:

Y category security for one person costs the Centre over 10,00,000/- each month. This money is borne by taxpayers.

Now that Kangana is safe in HP (far away from POK), will Modi Sarkar kindly withdraw the security detail provided to her?! https://t.co/UdEArImhJu — Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) September 14, 2020

Hopefully IB will consider downgrading your security detail in peaceful, prosperous and pristine HP https://t.co/wJ7AmKl1gc — Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) September 14, 2020

Kangana said that she was leaving Mumbai with a 'heavy heart' given the situation that has unfolded in the last one week.She added that her Pakistan-occupied analogy was rather 'bang on'.

