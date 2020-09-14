  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut on SC advocate demanding removal of security cover: It's not given based on what you or I think

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut was given Y plus security cover for her Mumbai visit making her the first Bollywood actor to receive such security.
348127 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 05:25 pm
Kangana Ranaut on SC advocate demanding removal of security cover: It's not given based on what you or I think.
Kangana Ranaut left Mumbai on Monday morning after spending a few days in the city which were full of controversies. The actress was snapped at the airport as she left amidst heavy security cover. For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut was given Y plus security cover for her Mumbai visit making her the first Bollywood actor to receive such security. The security cover included a group of 10 to 11 armed commandos as well as two to three personal security officers. 

The security also escorted her back to Chandigarh. With Kangana's departure, a Supreme Court advocate named Brijesh Kalappa took to Twitter to demand the removal of such intense security cover since the actress was now back home safe. He tweeted, "Y category security for one person costs the Centre over 10,00,000/- each month. This money is borne by taxpayers. Now that Kangana is safe in HP (far away from POK), will Modi  Sarkar kindly withdraw the security detail provided to her?!" 

Kangana replied to the SC advocate and said, "Brijesh ji security is not given based on what you or I think, IB ( Intelligence Bureau) investigates the threat, based on the threat my security grade is decided, by the grace of God in coming days it might get totally removed or if IB report gets worse they might upgrade." 

To this, he replied saying, "Hopefully IB will consider downgrading your security detail in peaceful, prosperous and pristine HP."

Take a look at the tweets below:

Kangana said that she was leaving Mumbai with a 'heavy heart' given the situation that has unfolded in the last one week.She added that her Pakistan-occupied analogy was rather 'bang on'. 

Anonymous 16 hours ago

So IB is also sold out then?

Anonymous 2 days ago

He is half right.....security is not needed in HP. ..

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ha ha lovely answers

Anonymous 2 days ago

Security was not given for the imaginary threats, it was given to create sensation, trouble, and distract the media & masses.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Security was given based on the effect it may have on the Maharashtra govt. It didn't work.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Kangana is not under any threat, she can keep a couple of bouncers with her just like other celebs do and that’s enough

Anonymous 2 days ago

Beware of BJP mask-wearing clowns who roam cities to disrupt harmony, unity & diversity. They are sent to divert attention from important issues. Vote wisely next time India.

Anonymous 2 days ago

BJP will retract its device for malfunction very soon.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Looks like they already did. Hence the hasty retreat.

Anonymous 2 days ago

She did not require Y grade security in Mumbai either let alone HP

Anonymous 2 days ago

AND what about Security for the main culprit and her family Rhea ? It it tolerate ????

Anonymous 2 days ago

yes but then why others suspects are not getting such security..why only rhea

Anonymous 2 days ago

Securing a suspect is the police and the law's responsibility.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ruling party will very soon distance themselves from her. Their strategy backfired. She is better in HP now. Kangana’s coke brain messed up everything.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Looks like they already did.

Anonymous 2 days ago

It’s taxpayers money we need clarification.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yes BJP queenbee we know all your daddys are protecting you and your family. Now go smoke some Manali wed and dont show your face anymore.

Anonymous 2 days ago

rangoli if you disappear plant earth will be super clean.stop leaking sisiter`s boot.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Hi rangoli!! Why so hyper? Go take test. Don’t use internet so much.

Anonymous 2 days ago

No don’t show your face and soul anymore save the planet please !!!!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

I’m sorry I’m soooo confused by all of this. I’m neither Team Kangana nor anyone else. I just need to ask, what exactly is the point here? What is Kangana t Rey ing to achieve? What was the point of her visit to Mumbai that cost Tax Payers in the back of her security. The SSR case continues and weather the police departments are doing their jobs the right way or not it’s in the process. What’s all the Kangana noise about?? Serious question, hoping someone will enlighten me

Anonymous 2 days ago

Kangana wants attention. That's all. She THINKS she is so important.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Correct. Its based on how much you lick Bjps boots. Im telling you soon we will get news that Kangy aunty is banging some bjp big shot

