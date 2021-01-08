Kangana Ranaut seeks answers from SC for her cases: Why am I being mentally, emotionally, physically tortured?

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a video in which she is seen demanding answers from the nation as well as the Supreme Court over several cases being filed on her. The actress claimed she is being tortured for standing up for the nation.

Over the past few months, has been in the headlines over several issues. The Thalaivi star has been raising her voice over several important matters like the Farmers protests and more via her Twitter handle and expressing her opinion. However, for the same, due to her opinions, several legal cases have been put on her, and today, Kangana questioned the nation as well as the Supreme Court over the same. The actress released a video in which she claimed that she was being tortured for standing up for her nation.

Taking to her social media handles, Kangana shared the video in which she is seen sitting on a couch and highlighting how several cases have been put on her for standing up for the country. She shared that her house also was 'illegally demolished' and that many legal cases have been filed against her over her opinion on the Farmers' issue. The actress went on to ask the Supreme Court if the country was living in the 'medieval age' where one could not speak their minds freely.

Kangana shared the video and demanded answers from the apex court and the nation. She wrote, "Why am I being mentally, emotionally and now physically tortured? I need answers from this nation.... I stood for you it’s time you stand for me ...Jai Hind."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's video:

Why am I being mentally, emotionally and now physically tortured? I need answers from this nation.... I stood for you it’s time you stand for me ...Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/qqpojZWfCx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 8, 2021

Further, Kangana even expressed that she has been asked not to speak up about her feelings with anyone. The actress shared even when she was not on Twitter, her name was dragged in a case on her sister Rangoli Chandel where the latter had raised her voice for doctors.

To note, reportedly, a case was filed against Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel when Bandra Magistrate Metropolitan Court had directed the Mumbai Police for the same. The actress and her sister were also asked to appear before the police in the matter. The case was filed on both for allegedly creating a divide among communities through her posts on social media. Not just this, over her remarks on a Sikh Farmer lady, a lawyer in Punjab also had sought an apology from her. The actress has been facing legal trouble over the past few months over her opinions on several issues.

