Kangana Ranaut seeks change of India's name to 'Bharat' & explains its meaning: Let's regain our lost glory

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share her thoughts on the name of our country and demanded it to be renamed to Bharat from India. The Thalaivi star also shared the meaning of the name Bharat.

Actress has gone ahead to seek for a change in India's name back to 'Bharat' in her recent post. The Thalaivi star, who has always expressed her views on various issues, has now shared her take on the name 'India' and claimed that it was given to our nation by Britishers. Further, in her note, Kangana has also explained why she is demanding that the name should be changed back to Bharat. The actress, who is back in Mumbai, is currently gearing up for the second schedule of her actioner, Dhaakad.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana shared a screenshot of her post on the Koo app and wrote, "India can only rise if it’s rooted in its ancient spirituality and wisdom, that is the soul of our great civilisation. World will look up to us and we will emerge as a world leader if we go higher in urban growth but not be a cheap copy of western world and remain deeply rooted in Vedas, Geeta and Yoga, can we please change this slave name India back to Bharat." With this post, she shared photos of women during old times.

Take a look:

She also followed it up with another post where she explained the meaning of the word Bharat and claimed that it is made up of three Sanskrit words. She wrote, "British gave us slave name India... which literally means east of Indus River. Really would you call a child small nose or second born or worse C section. What kind of a name is this? So rudimentary. Let me tell you meaning of Bharat. It's made of three Sanskrit words BH (bhav), Ra (rag), ta (tal). Yes that's who we were before we were enslaved, most culturally and aesthetically evolved civilisation. Every name has a vibration and British knew this they not only gave new names to places but even to people and important monuments. We must regain our lost glory, let's start with the name Bharat."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kangana had shared a post in the morning after her horse riding session and advocated for animal and nature love. The star has been busy prepping for Dhaakad's international shooting schedule for the past few days. She will be seen as Agent Agni in the actioner who will take on Arjun Rampal in the film. Arjun also recently unveiled his new look for the role and left netizens in awe. The film is helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai.

