Kangana Ranaut sends legal notice to Forbes India for putting her incorrect income in the top 100 celebs list

Kangana Ranaut books Forbes India for showing her wrong income in the Top 100 celebrities list while sister Rangoli Chandel backs her sharing the legal notice's picture on Twitter.

Forbes India recently listed down top 100 celebrities in Bollywood ranking them on the basis of their earnings in the past year. While Virat Kohli took the top spot, slipped down to number 2. This remained the talk of the town for the longest time as Virat Kohli became the first sports personality to have surpassed B-Town actors until came up with yet another juicy controversy. The Top 100 celebrities list ranks Kangana Ranaut at the 70th spot with nett earning of 17.5 crores.

Soon after Forbes India unveiled the top 100, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel lashed out at the magazine calling it a fraud. The star sibling took to her Twitter handle and shared a post where she challenged Forbes to provide proof of their analysis. Having said that, she also stated that she would publicly apologise to them if they proved her wrong. While the magazine maintained their silence, Kangana has sent a legal notice to them. Rangoli shared a picture of the legal notice sent to Forbes on her Twitter handle.

Yeh @forbes_india ek number ka fraud hai, I openly challenge them to prove even one celebrity income they have printed in their magazine, sab PR hai, Kangana pays more tax than her entire income mentioned in the poll... (contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

Earlier, Rangoli had claimed that Kangana pays more tax than her income mentioned in the list. This is not the first time that Ranaut sisters have voiced their opinion so candidly. The two are known for wearing their hearts on their sleeves. Time and again, Rangoli has spoken about many B-Town celebs such as , and and now Forbes India magazine seems to be on her radar.

Dear ⁦@forbes_india⁩ our legal team has sent this notice to you, we haven’t received a reply yet, please tell us what are your sources and how come you claim to know Kangana’s income and financial worth, please reply fast or face the consequences pic.twitter.com/7XttYh9lSJ — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 29, 2019

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut REVEALS she liked Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar’s work this year

Credits :Twitter

Read More