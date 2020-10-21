Kangana Ranaut sends a message to 'ill mannered city brats': Come to HP but don't throw plastic around

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to react to a photo of Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh. She urged all to come to HP but to not pollute the valley with plastic.

Actress is currently spending time at home in Manali and gearing up for her brother's wedding. Amid this, the actress often shares glimpses of the beautiful valley around her house in the hills and leaves fans mesmerised. Recently too, Kangana shared a video of her workout where fans got a glimpse of the beauty of the mountains around her house. Now, the Thalaivi actress has shared a message for all the travellers who are planning to come to Himachal Pradesh for holidays. She has urged all not to pollute the environment with plastic.

Taking to her Twitter account, Kangana reacted to a photo of the gorgeous Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh. In the photo, the gorgeous valley could be seen spick and span without any pollution. Seeing the clean and green valley, Kangana issued a message to all the travellers who were planning trips to the gorgeous mountainous region. She urged them to not leave plastic around, especially single-use plastic like bottles, chips, packets and more. She called the city folks 'insensitive, ill-mannered brats' and urged them to not cause pollution in the valley.

Further, she explained that HP has become a favourite for film shoots as well and that when she initially used to tell people she is from there, they used to judge her. With it, she urged all to maintain cleanliness in the valley. She wrote, "Come to Himachal Pardesh but don’t throw plastic around especially single used plastic like empty bottles and chips packets, this beautiful valley can be turned in to a big dumpster just in one day if couple of insensitive, ill mannered city brats reach there. Please don't." Further, she wrote, "Himachal has become a new favourite for film shoots as well, initially when I told people I am from Himachal people didn’t know much about it they judged me for coming from a remote village, commercially it’s a good development, let’s make it ecologically beneficial as well."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweets:

Come to Himachal Pardesh but don’t throw plastic around especially single used plastic like empty bottles and chips packets, this beautiful valley can be turned in to a big dumpster just in one day if couple of insensitive, ill mannered city brats reach there. Please don’t https://t.co/JxaZNqMdB1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 21, 2020

Himachal has become a new favourite for film shoots as well, initially when I told people I am from Himachal people didn’t know much about it they judged me for coming from a remote village, commercially it’s a good development, let’s make it ecologically beneficial as well — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 21, 2020

Lately, the actress has been busy in wedding festivities at home as her brother Aksht is getting married. A day back, she shared photos from her brother Karan's haldi ceremony and revealed that both Aksht and Karan were getting married. The actress won the internet with her traditional look in a maroon and golden outfit. On the work front, she will be seen as J Jayalalithaa in her biopic titled Thalaivi. The film also stars Arvind Swami. Recently, she began her prep for her upcoming action films, Tejas and Dhaakad by working on losing weight.

