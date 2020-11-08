Kangana Ranaut set to host brother's wedding in Udaipur, recalls fond memories as she shares childhood pic

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that she is all set to host her brother Aksht's wedding in Udaipur in a few days time.

A few weeks ago had announced on social media that her home in Manali is buzzing with wedding festivities as her younger brother and two other cousins will be tying the knot. After a few celebrations, Kangana took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that she is all set to host her brother Aksht's wedding in Udaipur in a few days time.

The actress revealed that her brother's wedding will take place in Udaipur and that the family will arrive in the city on 10 November. Sharing a glimpse of the invite, Kangana wrote, " This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother’s destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents house now, because of corona it’s a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same."

While she was at it, Kangana also recalled some fond memories with her brother as she shared a throwback childhood photo. In the group photo, Kangana can be seen goofily smiling as she wrote, "Aksht’s face in this picture making me nostalgic, growing up I bullied him, I was always up to something and willingly/unwillingly he played my perfect partner in crime, today my little Bholu is a grown up man and those wonderful years of childhood just feel like yesterday."

Check out Kangana's latest posts on Twitter:

This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother’s destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents house now, because of corona it’s a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same pic.twitter.com/XYW5gaORy9 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 8, 2020

Aksht’s face in this picture making me nostalgic, growing up I bullied him, I was always up to something and willingly/unwillingly he played my perfect partner in crime, today my little Bholu is a grown up man and those wonderful years of childhood just feel like yesterday pic.twitter.com/dD2Qegl0Gy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 8, 2020

