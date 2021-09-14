Kangana Ranaut set to play Goddess Sita in Alaukik Desai's epic period drama The Incarnation: SITA

Just days after enthralling movie buffs with her film Thalaivii, is all set to now play Goddess Sita. Yes, you heard that right! The National Award-winning actress has been announced as the lead cast in an epic period drama titled The Incarnation: SITA. The makers have officially announced that Kangana will be a part of the team.

The period drama will be directed by Alaukik Desai mentioned who is ecstatic about having the actress on board. He said, "Universe does help those who surrender to it with belief. What was a mirage, is now clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as SITA. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief."

Confirming Kangana's role, producer Saloni Sharma from SS Studio said, "As a woman, I couldn't be happier in welcoming Kangana Ranaut on board our Vfx magnum opus. Kangana symbolizes the spirit and essence of the Indian woman - fearless, daunting & daring. It's time we stepped in to celebrate equality in every respect." Kangana took to Instagram to announce the film with a photo and wrote, "Glad to be on board for the title role."

Earlier, as per reports, period drama's writer KV Vijayendra Prasad had revealed that his first choice of actress to play the role of Sita was none other than Kangana Ranaut.

On the work front, Kangana has several projects in the pipeline. While her mega film Thalaivii has released, she recently wrapped up shooting Dhaakad. Kangana also has Tejas in her kitty which revolves around the Indian Air Force.

