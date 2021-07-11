Kangana Ranaut shares BTS look of her vicious 'Dhaakad' character Agent Agni; Check it out

Kangana Ranaut will be seen as 'Agent Agni' in her upcoming movie Dhaakad. The film's first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh.

Bollywood actress has started shooting for her film Dhaakad in Budapest and shared a glimpse of her look on social media on Sunday. Kangana posted one of her looks from "Dhaakad" on her Instagram story and wrote: "Making of the most vicious of them all 'Agent Agni' with my dream team." Kangana will be seen as "Agent Agni" in her upcoming movie. The film's first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh.

Check out Kangana's BTS look of her Agent Agni character from Dhaakad below:

Apart from "Dhaakad", Kangana also has films such as "Thalaivi", period drama "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and "Tejas" in the pipeline. Kangana will also don the Director's hat for the second time for "Emergency", based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

ALSO READ: Bhuj: The Pride of India Teaser: Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha & Sanjay Dutt starrer is high on patriotism

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×