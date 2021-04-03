Kangana Ranaut shares fan made reel vs real Thalaivi song, reveals what about Jayalalithaa makes her heartache

Kangana Ranaut’s fans made a comparison video of Kangana and Jayalalithaa of the original song and the recreation respectively. Kangana shared the song on Twitter calling it ‘lovely’.

’s upcoming biopic drama Thalaivi’s latest song Chali Chali is all the rage on the internet today. This is the first song to have come out from the much-awaited film based on the life of former actress and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha aka Amma. The song features Kangana as she recreates Jayalalitha’s avatar from several eras chronicling her entire film journey through decades of working in Indian cinema. Kangana also shared the original song ‘Ammmamma Kaatru’ from Jayalalithaa’s first Kollywood film Vennira Aadai in 1965 on Twitter.

The song went viral instantly and praise started coming towards Kangana for accuracy. Meanwhile, Kangana’s super fans made a comparison video edit of shot by shot similarities between Jayalalithaa and Kangana calling it Reel vs Real Thalaivi. Kangana shared the song on Twitter by writing, “Lovely edit, Jaya maa was 16 years old here, for the very first time against her wish she faced camera cause she was the only bread winner of her family. While shooting this song my heart would ache thinking of this bright young minor who had a scholarship but couldn’t study.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

lovely edit, Jaya maa was 16 years old here, for the very first time against her wish she faced camera cause she was the only bread winner of her family, while shooting this song my heart would ache thinking of this bright young minor who had a scholarship but couldn’t study. https://t.co/oOpdIz4to0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 3, 2021

Thalaivi’s trailer came out on Kangana’s 34th birthday and it exploded on the internet. The general audience and people from the film industry applauded the grammar of the film as well as Kangana’s work. Arvind Swamy is portraying the character of MGR who was the biggest star during Jayalalithaa’s tenure and a mentor figure for Thalaivi as she transformed into a successful politician from a superhit actress. The story of Jayalalithaa is one of triumph and how a woman kept her ideologies intact in the man’s world and it all happened decades ago. Thalaivi is directed by the prolific AL Vijay and the script is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad who is SS Rajamouli’s father and has also written films like Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and upcoming RRR.

