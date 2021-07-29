Kangana Ranaut shares fun BTS glimpse from Dhaakad night shoot; Check it out

Bollywood Actress is putting her best foot forward as she continues shooting for her upcoming film “Dhaakad”. Ever since Kangana left for Budapest, the star has been sharing updates on her film with her fans. On Wednesday night, Kangana took to her Instagram space and shared a sneak peek from the night sets of Dhaakad. While recording the video, Kangana can be heard talking to her team and having a gala time as the shoot continues.

A couple of days back, the Tanu weds Manu actress also shared a glimpse from her action practice for the upcoming film. The 34-year-old actress was seen sporting a black lycra pants and t-shirt holding a rod in her hand while she practiced an action sequence with two men. "Ladako number 1, Baaghi ladki #Dhaakad rehearsals," Kangana captioned the clip. Kangana will be seen as Agent Agni in her upcoming movie ‘Dhaakad’, opposite Arjun Rampal who will be essaying the role of the antagonist. For the unversed, Arjun has completed his portion of the shoot. The actor also took to his gram and penned a heartfelt note and thanked the team on the last day of his shoot.

Click HERE to see.

Dhaakad’s first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh. It is helmed by Razneesh Ghai. Apart from this, Kangana has quite a few films coming up including ‘Thalaivi’ where she will be seen as J Jayalalithaa with Arvind Swami and other actors. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. She will also appear in ‘Tejas’.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut starts prep for an action scene in Dhaakad