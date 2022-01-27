Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse of her look from Dhaakad, director calls her ‘Talent Extraordinaire’; PIC

Kangana Ranaut is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. In her career spanning over a decade, Kangana has impressed the audience time and again with her performances in films like Fashion, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, and recently, Thalaivii. The actress likes to keep it super active on social media, where she often treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life. Keeping up with this trajectory, last night, Kangana took to her Instagram space and shared a BTS picture from her upcoming film Dhaakad’s shoot, thus treating fans to a glimpse of her look as well.

A few hours back, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and reshared a picture originally shared by Raazneesh Ghai, who is the director of her upcoming film, ‘Dhaakad’. In the picture, the actress can be seen standing next to Ghai on the sets of their film, as they look at the monitor. Sharing the photo, Raazneesh wrote, “Miss the shoot days in Budapest with this “Talent Extraordinaire”. Happy Republic Day From The Entire DHAAKAD team. @kanganaranaut #dhaakad”. We also get a glimpse of Kangana Ranaut’s character in the film, as she is seen wearing a cardigan over a salwar suit. Her hair is tied in a ponytail, and there’s a bruise mark made with makeup below her left eye.

Take a look:

Speaking about the film, Kangana Ranaut wrapped up shooting for Dhaakad last year. It is a spy thriller helmed by Razneesh Ghai and backed by Sohail Maklai. The film has been shot in parts of MP and Budapest.

