Kangana Ranaut shares gorgeous no makeup selfie and it’s breathtaking; See Pic

Kangana Ranaut recently shared a gorgeous selfie of herself, and it’s sure to beat your Monday blues.
Kangana Ranaut has become even more active on social media ever since the actress joined Twitter officially. She uploaded a video last week revealing that her decision to come to Twitter. She also added that she was been taken advantage of during her absence. She also shared that her decision to return also came after she saw the power of social media with the campaign that took place seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. 

Soon after the actress announced her re-entry to Twitter, she started trending on the social media site. Apart from being vocal about her opinions on social media, the actress since of late has also been sharing quite a few pictures of herself, especially throwback pictures of herself with her friends. Most recently the actress took to her Twitter account and added a picture of herself donning a no-makeup look and looking gorgeous. The actress left her hair flowing, and was dressed in a thick coat to keep herself warm in the cold. She captioned it “Good morning,” alongside a heart emoticon. 

Here is Kangana Ranaut's tweet: 

Earlier the actress uploaded a few pictures of herself from her travelling days reminiscing how people assumed she was a French-based Indian. She shared that it was worse for North-East friends who were assumed to be Chinese. Meanwhile, the actress has been quarantining herself in Manali with her family amid the ongoing lockdown due to the global pandemic caused by COVID-19. On a professional front, the actress will next be seen in Thalaivi, the biopic of Jayalalitha. 

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut recalls people assuming she’s French based Indian; Says it’s worse for her North East friends

Credits :Twitter

