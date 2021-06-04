Kangana Ranaut shares her COVID 19 aftercare story; Urges everyone to not underestimate the recovery period

Kangana Ranaut, who recovered from COVID 19 last month, took to her Instagram to share her aftercare story. Check out what she said.

Actor is currently in her hometown Manali after recovering from COVID 19 last month. On May 8, the actress was diagnosed positive for the deadly virus and since then, she has been sharing some useful tips and advice to help people battling the virus. Right from talking about the dos and don’ts after testing positive for the virus to sharing details about her recovery, the Queen star has been doing her bit to create awareness about COVID 19 among the masses.

Now, in her latest post, Kangana has shared her COVID 19 aftercare story and emphasized taking the proper care during the recovery period. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress shared a video of herself, talking about how she has been feeling after recovering from the deadly virus. In the video, she said, “I have always been sharing with you my Covid 19 journey. Now, I will share my Covid recovery experience… I felt I have fully recovered… I thought I would able to do work with the same energy as before. But That’s was the false recovery. The moment I stepped out of my home. I suffered from relapses for many days. This virus does its real effect on the body after testing negative. Tomorrow, I will be completing my 14 days after testing negative for Covid 19. I would urge everyone don’t underestimate the recovery period. Steaming and proper rest is very important. Let’s just defeat this virus.”

The post was captioned as, “My Covid after-care story Share yours ...”

Last month, on May 18, Kangana had tested negative for Coronavirus and had informed the same via a post on her social media. She wrote, “Hello everyone today I tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs…. Yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus…. Anyway thanks for your wishes and love.”

