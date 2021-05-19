  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut shares her COVID 19 negative report as proof for all the 'demons' asking for it

Actress Kangana Ranaut recovered from COVID 19 on Tuesday and announced it in a post. However, there were several users who questioned her about her recovery and to shut them down, she shared her negative report.
Actress Kangana Ranaut left everyone surprised on Instagram as she went ahead to share her COVID 19 negative report on her story with her fans. The Thalaivi star, who had been battling COVID 19 since last week, tested negative on Tuesday and shared how she recovered so quickly from the same in a video. However, amid the reactions from users on social media on her testing COVID 19 negative, Kangana went ahead to share proof in the form of her report from the lab.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana shared her COVID 19 negative report and called everyone 'demon' who had asked for it. The Thalaivi star also called herself a 'Ram Bhakt' and claimed that as a follower of Lord Rama, she never lies. She shared the COVID 19 negative report and wrote, "All the demons who are asking for my report because they see the world as a projection of their interior, here it is...A Ram bhakt never lies... Jai Shri Ram." 

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's story:

On Tuesday, after announcing that she had tested negative for COVID 19, Kangana had even shared a video where she explained how one can beat the virus. In her message where she announced about testing negative for COVID 19, Kangana revealed that she was asked not to speak anything about it as there were 'fan clubs' who would get offended. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in J Jayalalithaa's biopic, Thalaivi. The film also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, Bhagyashree and others. It was slated to release in April 2021. However, due to COVID 19 second wave, it was postponed. Apart from this, Kangana also has Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline. 

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut tests negative for COVID 19: Want to say how I beat it; I'm told not to offend COVID fan clubs

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

Don't defile Ram by calling urself His Bhakt. Vile woman

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

U r not ram Bhakt u r evil and the biggest liar India ever had.

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

A Ram Bhakt never lies.. But u r chalta phirta putla of jhooth. Stop using our respected and beloved Shri ram or any other god in ur statements bcz u r an evil.

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

You paid them to make this for u ..... do u think we are born yesterday ...

