Kangana Ranaut shares her journey of battling COVID 19; Urges fans to focus on health & keep positive attitude

Kangana Ranaut shared a video on her Instagram handle where she talked about her journey and what she did to battle the virus.

Actress is now tested negative for COVID 19. She had shared the news of her being tested positive a few days back. Today, she took to her Instagram stories and updated her fans. The actress even mentioned that she has been asked not to share her COVID journey. The actress was under home quarantine during this period but was continuously sharing her updates. And now she has shared a video on Instagram where she is seen speaking about how she battled Coronavirus.

In the video, the actress talked about the dos and don’ts when tested positive. She said, “It is an internal fight against the virus. And we have to focus on our inner self more. I had lost the sense of taste and smell but homemade kaadha, gargles, and steam helped me a lot. I also did a lot of yoga and also chanted OM.” She even urged her fans to follow all the precautions to ensure the safety of everyone at their home.

The actress even asked her fans to keep a positive attitude as it will help them more in fighting the virus. To note, the actress had called the virus a ‘small-time flu’ which was later deleted by Instagram.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

She was in the news recently for speaking against West Bengal violence. Her Twitter account has been permanently deleted. On the work front, she will be seen in Thalaivi which is a biopic on J Jayalalithaa. The film's release was postponed because of COVID 19. She also has Tejas and Dhaakad in her kitty.

