Kangana Ranaut shares her new look from Thalaivi wherein she’s donning a cute purple dress; Take a look

Days before Thalaivi's trailer release, Kangana Ranaut posted a still from the film, sharing her new look. Check out what she had to say.

A. L. Vijay directorial Thalaivi is undoubtedly the most anticipated film this year. The starrer has grabbed everyone’s attention since the film’s production was first announced. The trailer for the biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is set to be released on Kangana’s birthday which is on 23rd March. The film will release exactly a month after the star’s birthday April 23, 2021. In the excitement of her film’s trailer release, the actress shared a new still from the biopic.

Kangana took to her Instagram handle to share a poster from the film. In the photo, the diva can be seen donning a beautiful purple coloured dress. The aesthetically pleasing picture captures the actress placing one hand on a leafy pillar while she looks in the other direction. The star looks breathtaking in her latest look from the upcoming film. Along with the picture, Kangana wrote, “Get ready for the journey from a superstar to a political legend, #Thalaivi trailer out in 3 days”. Fans of the actress have been eagerly waiting to see her play the role of the powerful leader.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s post:

Kangana reportedly had to undergo a drastic physical transformation to play the part of the political figure. The star spent several hours trying to imitate Jayalalithaa's mannerisms and even learned Bharatnatyam and Tamil. The film also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. The makers of the film had announced that the film will release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: On Kangana Ranaut's birthday, Thalaivi makers plan grand event for trailer launch as a gift to fans

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Share your comment ×