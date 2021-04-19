Kangana Ranaut shares her parents’ love story on their wedding anniversary as she wishes them

Kangana Ranaut showers love on her parents as they celebrate their wedding anniversary today and shared an unseen pic from their D-Day.

is one of the celebs who is quite active on social media and is often sharing her views on several issues. This isn’t all. The Tanu Weds Manu actress also keeps the fans updated about her personal life and often shares pics from her vacation and even that with her family. However, her recent social media post is going viral as this time Kangana has shared an unseen picture of her parents from their wedding day to mark their wedding anniversary today.

While the National Award winning actress was seen showering love on her parents, she also revealed their love story in the caption and stated that her mom dad had a raging affair. Kangana wrote, “Today is the wedding anniversary of my parents, growing up they lied to us that it was a conventional arranged marriage it’s only much later nani told us they had a raging affair, papa saw mom at a bus stand returning from college, took that bus every day till she noticed him. When papa sent proposal Nana ji brutally rejected cos papa didn’t have a good reputation, Nana had selected a groom with a government job for mom, she was his favourite and lovingly called her Guddi, but mom fought all odds and convinced Nana, thanks for that, happy anniversary.”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s post for her parents:

Today is the wedding anniversary of my parents, growing up they lied to us that it was a conventional arranged marriage it’s only much later nani told us they had a raging affair, papa saw mom at a bus stand returning from college,took that bus every day till she noticed him 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZAImcqcXVQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 19, 2021

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Kangana was looking forward to the release of her much talked about movie Thalaivi which happens to be the biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The movie was expected to release on April 23, however, the release was postponed due to a rise in COVID 19 cases.

Also Read: Thalaivi: Makers postpone release of Kangana Ranaut starrer Jayalalithaa’s biopic due to rise in COVID cases

Share your comment ×