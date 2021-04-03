Kangana Ranaut shares Jayalalithaa's debut song post Thalaivi track drops as fans ask if she was so beautiful

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share the link of the debut song featuring J Jayalalithaa on whose lines Thalaivi song Chali Chali was fashioned. The actress shared the link as a reply to fans asking about Jayalalithaa's beauty.

Actress has been in the headlines since she released the trailer of her much-awaited film, Thalaivi. In the film, Kangana will be seen as J Jayalalithaa and fans have been excited to witness the journey of the latter from a superstar to a leader. On Friday, Kangana released the first song, Chali Chali and it left fans in awe of Jayalalithaa's beauty in her younger days. Now, Kangana has thanked all fans for their response to the song and even shared Jayalalithaa's debut song link to prove how beautiful she was.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana expressed gratitude to all for the response to the song. She also claimed that fans were asking if Jayalalithaa was so beautiful in her debut song. Responding to them, Kangana claimed that she is not a 'patch on her' and shared the original debut song of the South superstar. She also shared that the song Chali Chali was fashioned according to Jayalalithaa's debut song. The song from Thalaivi featured Kangana as Jayalaithaa, the actress.

Sharing her thoughts, Kangana wrote, "Thank you for giving so much love to Chali - chali, lot of Hindi speaking people asking was Jayaa maa so beautiful in her debut song? Well I am not a patch on her, here is her debut song link, Chali chali is fashioned after ammmamma kaatru have a look." With it, she shared the link of Jayalalithaa's debut song.

Take a look:

Thank you for giving so much love to Chali - chali, lot of Hindi speaking people asking was Jayaa maa so beautiful in her debut song? Well I am not a patch on her, here is her debut song link, Chali chali is fashioned after ammmamma kaatru have a look https://t.co/XKFLMa6tN2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2021

The film is all set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu this month. It also stars Arvind Swamy, Bhagyashree, Madhoo, Prakash Raj and others. Thalaivi is helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh. It will hit the screens on April 23, 2021.

