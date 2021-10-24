Kangana Ranaut shares Karwa Chauth tales of her family, says 'Those not fasting, don't ridicule believers'

Kangana Ranaut is one such actress who always speaks her heart out be it in front of the entire media or on her social media. The actress shares her feelings about whatever is around her without any hesitation and today too she did the same. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, the actress got a bit nostalgic and shared her fondest memories of the Karwa Chauth celebration in her house when she was a kid.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut posted a long note about the Karwa Chauth celebration. Kangana wrote, “Growing up I saw my dadi, mother and chachi almost every woman around me fast on Karwa Chauth... they applied Mehandi, painted their nails, sang songs and dressed like brides ...whole ambience of the house changed men joked about being their Gods yet get no food on that day because women didn't enter the kitchen.... Subtle romantic glances were also exchanged between them even residual friction or grudges seem to disappear with jokes about food and moon not showing up...I remember those days fondly...wishing everyone who is fasting A Happy karwa chauth and those who don't please don't ridicule believers ...♡ There is so much to admire about karwa chauth , here are few things that I like.. 1) no matter what is your age as a woman you get a chance to relive your most special day when you became a bride.... It breaks the monotony of daily chores and reminds you all tender and gentle emotions you had as a young girl when you started this beautiful journey ...2) No matter how many fights you have through the year a reminder if he is really no more what are the consequences these thoughts are prevalent when you pray for someone's life 3) women don't work that day men struggle with everything they provide them they understand their place and value what they do on daily basis .. 4)when moon tests women most men start to get anxious...I saw men in my house feel stressed and also apologetic for moon's audacity they ran up and down the terrace showing love care and concern, most women love it, living together people grow friction over petty matters, these small festivals are curated to evoke love and compassion for each other 5) last but not the least we got a school holiday... put lipstick and nail polish and also enjoyed papa's cooking... he made elaborate meals for ladies that day also no one cared about our home work... this day is filled with nostalgia.”

