Kangana Ranaut shares a meme and takes a jibe at Maharashtra Lockdown amid COVID 19 surge

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently reacted to the Maharashtra Government's orders related to the lockdown in the city amid the rise in the cases of COVID 19. Now, she has shared a meme regarding the same and took a dig again.

Over the past few days, the entire nation has been battling the COVID 19 surge, and hence, several restrictions on movement have been imposed in many states including Maharashtra. The Maharashtra Government recently announced a Janta Curfew that took effect this week and amid it, several new restrictions were imposed including Section 144. Now, has gone ahead to take a jibe at the Maharashtra lockdown amid COVID 19 surge and has shared a meme regarding the same on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared a photo of how the restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra Government looked like in real life. In the photo, all one could see was a door of a shack without any walls. The meme had a message written, "Seems like Maharashtra Lockdown." Kangana shared the same on Twitter and wrote, "Meanwhile....." Several fans also commented on the tweet and reacted to the meme shared by the Thalaivi actress. Earlier too, Kangana had shared a question regarding the situation of lockdown in Maharashtra.

She had taken to Twitter and wrote, "Can anyone tell me if Maharashtra has a lockdown? Semi lockdown ? Fluid or fake lockdown? What is going on here? No one seems to be wanting to make decisive decisions. Changu Mangu gang fighting with existential crisis To be or not to be while every moment hanging like a sword."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi with Arvind Swamy, Madhoo, Bhagyashree. The film was supposed to release on April 23. However, due to COVID 19 restrictions and spike in cases, the film was postponed. Apart from this, Kangana will also be seen in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The star was also shooting for her film, Tejas with Sarvesh Mewara.

