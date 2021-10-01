Kangana Ranaut shares a meme on Bollywood as filmmakers announce release dates of their upcoming films

Over the past few days, Bollywood filmmakers have been making release date announcements for their pending films and this began after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced the reopening of cinemas in the state. Now, actress has gone ahead to react to the back to back release date announcements with a meme. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared a meme featuring people trying to climb onto a train and took a dig at Bollywood for back to back announcements.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana wrote, "Dumb Bollywoodias sleeping for months on end now suddenly announcing release dates as if people have nothing better to do than to watch their tacky films." In the meme that Kangana shared, people could be seen trying to hop onto an already filled compartment of a train. It had a caption, "Bollywood announcing release dates today..." Over the past few days, several big films and their makers have blocked release dates till the end of 2022.

Further, Kangana also shared another note where she expressed that only good content is bound to survive in the long run. She wrote, "This is a transformative time for the film industry, only good content will survive...so actually it's not a bad time at all...its time for social cleansing. Old empires will fall and new ones will arise."

Take a look:

From '83 to Sooryavanshi to Ganapath, every film that had been pending for release in the past few months has zeroed in on a release date. Amid this, Kangana has gone ahead to express her take on the back to back announcements.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has been getting rave reviews for her film Thalaivii. The film was released in theatres last month and, also premiered on Netflix in the last week of September. The film is getting a lot of good reviews from the audience. Besides this, Kangana will be seen in Dhaakad and Tejas. She is also working on her production Tiku Weds Sheru that stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut has perfected every aspect says an overwhelmed Ekta Kapoor as she praises Thalaivii