Kangana Ranaut shares new BTS PIC from Tiku Weds Sheru, calls it 'most gratifying' to be working on sets

A lot of work goes on behind-the-scenes of a film shoot and speaking of this, it seems that Kangana Ranaut is not in the mood to leave any stone unturned for her production project, Tiku Weds Sheru. The Thalaivii star, who is producing the film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, shared a photo while working on the sets of Tiku Weds Sheru recently and expressed her feelings on going behind-the-scenes of her production. Kangana has been busy with work on sets of Tiku Weds Sheru over the past few days.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared a BTS picture in which she is seen packing a suitcase on the sets. The Thalaivii star could be seen standing with the crew and working behind-the-scenes during the shoot of Tiku Weds Sheru. Kangana is seen clad in a pink suit with her hair neatly tied up while working. The Thalaivii star seemed to be enjoying the BTS work as she wrote, "Most gratifying is to be a worker on the sets...BTS for Tiku Weds Sheru.... @manikarnikafilms."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kangana recently was in the headlines after her remark on Freedom of India. Amid this, she also wrapped up her film Tejas and was snapped at the wrap up party last week. The film will star Kangana in the role of an Air Force pilot. It's final leg was shot in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Besides Tejas, Kangana also will be seen in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai and backed by Sohail Maklai. It will release next year.

