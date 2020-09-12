  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut shares old pic of Somnath temple visit: Injustice may be powerful but, in the end devotion wins

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a photo of her visit to Somnath Temple. The actress recalled how the temple was attacked as per history by many but it still stands tall. She sent out a powerful message via her caption.
3939 reads Mumbai Updated: September 12, 2020 09:18 am
Kangana Ranaut shares old pic of Somnath temple visit: Injustice may be powerful but, in the end devotion winsKangana Ranaut shares old pic of Somnath temple visit: Injustice may be powerful but, in the end devotion wins
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently has been in the news after the BMC action against her office in Mumbai. The actress has been raising her voice against the civic body and even the High Court had stayed the demolition order. However, before she returned to Mumbai, her office was demolished by BMC amid her row with the Maharashtra Government. Now, she has been sharing her thoughts on her Twitter handle via several tweets and on Saturday, she recalled her visit to Somnath Temple and quoted an example of how the history of the temple proves that devotion is the winner in the end. 

Taking to Twitter, Kangana wished her fans Good Morning and dropped a photo of praying to the Lord at the Somnath Temple. In the picture, Kangana can be seen devotedly praying to God at the iconic temple. In her caption, Kangana shared how several people in history tried to destroy the temple. But, despite the power of cruelty and injustice, it was the devotion to Lord that won in the end and the Temple continues to stand tall till today.  The photos were originally credited to Somnath temple trust when Kangana had shared them on her Instagram handle in 2019. 

Sharing the photo, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "सुप्रभात दोस्तों यह फ़ोटो सोमनाथ टेम्पल की है, सोमनाथ को कितने दरिंदों ने कितनी बार बेरहमी से उजाड़ा, मगर इतिहास गवाह है क्रूरता और अन्याय कितने भी शक्तिशाली क्यूँ न हो आख़िर में जीत भक्ति की ही होती है, हर हर महादेव. (Good Morning Friends. This photo is of Somnath Temple. Many tried to destroy Somnath. However, history is witness to the fact that no matter how powerful injustice and cruelty are, in the end, it is the devotion that is victorious. Har Har Mahadev.) 

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's photo:

Meanwhile, the actress is currently in Mumbai and a day back, shared that she cannot afford to get her office renovated after the damage done by BMC. She shared that she will be working from the razed office to show as a symbol of her strength. She has been reportedly exempted from quarantine as she may leave the state in 4 days' time. On the work front, she will be seen in Thalaivi with Arvind Swami. Apart from this, she also has Tejas and Dhaakad. 

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut decides to work from her ravaged office; Calls it a 'symbol of woman's will'

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement