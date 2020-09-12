Kangana Ranaut shares old pic of Somnath temple visit: Injustice may be powerful but, in the end devotion wins

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a photo of her visit to Somnath Temple. The actress recalled how the temple was attacked as per history by many but it still stands tall. She sent out a powerful message via her caption.

Actress recently has been in the news after the BMC action against her office in Mumbai. The actress has been raising her voice against the civic body and even the High Court had stayed the demolition order. However, before she returned to Mumbai, her office was demolished by BMC amid her row with the Maharashtra Government. Now, she has been sharing her thoughts on her Twitter handle via several tweets and on Saturday, she recalled her visit to Somnath Temple and quoted an example of how the history of the temple proves that devotion is the winner in the end.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana wished her fans Good Morning and dropped a photo of praying to the Lord at the Somnath Temple. In the picture, Kangana can be seen devotedly praying to God at the iconic temple. In her caption, Kangana shared how several people in history tried to destroy the temple. But, despite the power of cruelty and injustice, it was the devotion to Lord that won in the end and the Temple continues to stand tall till today. The photos were originally credited to Somnath temple trust when Kangana had shared them on her Instagram handle in 2019.

Sharing the photo, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "सुप्रभात दोस्तों यह फ़ोटो सोमनाथ टेम्पल की है, सोमनाथ को कितने दरिंदों ने कितनी बार बेरहमी से उजाड़ा, मगर इतिहास गवाह है क्रूरता और अन्याय कितने भी शक्तिशाली क्यूँ न हो आख़िर में जीत भक्ति की ही होती है, हर हर महादेव. (Good Morning Friends. This photo is of Somnath Temple. Many tried to destroy Somnath. However, history is witness to the fact that no matter how powerful injustice and cruelty are, in the end, it is the devotion that is victorious. Har Har Mahadev.)

सुप्रभात दोस्तों यह फ़ोटो सोमनाथ टेम्पल की है, सोमनाथ को कितने दरिंदों ने कितनी बार बेरहमी से उजाड़ा, मगर इतिहास गवाह है क्रूरता और अन्याय कितने भी शक्तिशाली क्यूँ न हो आख़िर में जीत भक्ति की ही होती है, हर हर महादेव pic.twitter.com/vZ5bgMCHrA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the actress is currently in Mumbai and a day back, shared that she cannot afford to get her office renovated after the damage done by BMC. She shared that she will be working from the razed office to show as a symbol of her strength. She has been reportedly exempted from quarantine as she may leave the state in 4 days' time. On the work front, she will be seen in Thalaivi with Arvind Swami. Apart from this, she also has Tejas and Dhaakad.

