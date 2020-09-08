  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut shares photos of caveat filed by BMC against her; Says 'my spirit will only get stronger'

BMC had previously issued a stop work notice to the actress under the section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act. Kangana Ranaut has shared a post on her Twitter handle, which shows the photos of the caveat that has been filed against her by the BMC.
20681 reads Mumbai Updated: September 8, 2020 08:10 pm
News,Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut shares photos of caveat filed by BMC against her; Says 'my spirit will only get stronger'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The latest update in the battle between actress Kangana Ranaut and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come in the form of a tweet by the actress. Kangana Ranaut shared a post on her Twitter handle, which shows pictures of the caveat that has been filed against her by the BMC. The actress further writes in her Twitter post that, "Now @mybmc has filed a caveat against me, really desperate to break my house, I deeply love what I built with so much passion over so many years but know that even if you break it my spirit will only get stronger .... GO ON ..." 

The BMC had previously issued a stop work notice to the actress under the section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act. Furthermore the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also told Kangana Ranaut to present permission within the span of 24 hours. As per news reports, BMC has issued a notice to the actress which is pasted outside her office located in Mumbai. This reportedly happened after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials visited the Bollywood actor's office. Kangana Ranaut had previously launched her production house called Manikarnika films. 

Check out the post

As per the news update the BMC in its notice reportedly stated that if the actress fails to get the permission, the building will be pulled down and any further notice will not be provided to Kangana Ranaut. The BMC reportedly claims that the actor's property is unauthorized which was explained by the 14 points mentioned in the notice. The war between the actress and BMC reportedly started after Kangana Ranaut made a remark about the city of Mumbai.

(ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut shares video of BMC officials at her Mumbai workspace: They've forcefully taken over my office)

Credits :twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement