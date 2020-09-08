Kangana Ranaut shares photos of caveat filed by BMC against her; Says 'my spirit will only get stronger'

BMC had previously issued a stop work notice to the actress under the section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act. Kangana Ranaut has shared a post on her Twitter handle, which shows the photos of the caveat that has been filed against her by the BMC.

The latest update in the battle between actress and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come in the form of a tweet by the actress. Kangana Ranaut shared a post on her Twitter handle, which shows pictures of the caveat that has been filed against her by the BMC. The actress further writes in her Twitter post that, "Now @mybmc has filed a caveat against me, really desperate to break my house, I deeply love what I built with so much passion over so many years but know that even if you break it my spirit will only get stronger .... GO ON ..."

The BMC had previously issued a stop work notice to the actress under the section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act. Furthermore the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also told Kangana Ranaut to present permission within the span of 24 hours. As per news reports, BMC has issued a notice to the actress which is pasted outside her office located in Mumbai. This reportedly happened after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials visited the Bollywood actor's office. Kangana Ranaut had previously launched her production house called Manikarnika films.

Check out the post

Now @mybmc has filed a caveat against me, really desperate to break my house, I deeply love what I built with so much passion over so many years but know that even if you break it my spirit will only get stronger .... GO ON ... pic.twitter.com/7MQRQ5h0qO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

As per the news update the BMC in its notice reportedly stated that if the actress fails to get the permission, the building will be pulled down and any further notice will not be provided to Kangana Ranaut. The BMC reportedly claims that the actor's property is unauthorized which was explained by the 14 points mentioned in the notice. The war between the actress and BMC reportedly started after Kangana Ranaut made a remark about the city of Mumbai.

(ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut shares video of BMC officials at her Mumbai workspace: They've forcefully taken over my office)

Credits :twitter

Share your comment ×