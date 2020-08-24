Kangana Ranaut shares a PIC of her head injury on the sets of Manikarnika: Says 'Laxmibai applied tilak on me'

Kangana Ranaut made her debut in Twitter a few days back. As we speak of this, she has shared a throwback picture on her handle.

Fans of are elated as the actress has finally made her debut in Twitter a few days back. For the unversed, it was Kangana’s team that ran her social media handles until now when she decided to step in herself. Talking about it, the actress has revealed that people took advantage of her absence on social media. The Panga star who has been vocal about her opinions shared a video of herself on her first day on Twitter.

As we speak of this, Kangana has once again shared a throwback picture on Twitter which is nothing less than an inspiration for numerous actors out there. The actress shows an injury mark on her forehead that happened during the shoot for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She narrates the entire incident and writes, “It was Manikarnika's first day, the swordplay scene had been rehearsed for a month, but in the very first shot, the co-star accidentally hit a real sword of about one kilo on my head on the wrong queue. I said Laxmibai has applied tilak of Peshwas to me which will always shine on my face.”

Check out her picture below:

As of now, Kangana Ranaut has been at the forefront while seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also voiced her opinions regarding mental illness, nepotism, and other topics that have been extensively discussed on since the past few weeks. On the work front, the actress was last seen in Panga co-starring Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, and others. She will next be seen in the biopic Thalaivi. The actress is also gearing up for Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad.

