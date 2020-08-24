  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut shares a PIC of her head injury on the sets of Manikarnika: Says 'Laxmibai applied tilak on me'

Kangana Ranaut made her debut in Twitter a few days back. As we speak of this, she has shared a throwback picture on her handle.
13295 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut shares a PIC of her head injury on the sets of Manikarnika: Says 'Laxmibai applied tilak on me'Kangana Ranaut shares a PIC of her head injury on the sets of Manikarnika: Says 'Laxmibai applied tilak on me'

Fans of Kangana Ranaut are elated as the actress has finally made her debut in Twitter a few days back. For the unversed, it was Kangana’s team that ran her social media handles until now when she decided to step in herself. Talking about it, the actress has revealed that people took advantage of her absence on social media. The Panga star who has been vocal about her opinions shared a video of herself on her first day on Twitter.

As we speak of this, Kangana has once again shared a throwback picture on Twitter which is nothing less than an inspiration for numerous actors out there. The actress shows an injury mark on her forehead that happened during the shoot for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She narrates the entire incident and writes, “It was Manikarnika's first day, the swordplay scene had been rehearsed for a month, but in the very first shot, the co-star accidentally hit a real sword of about one kilo on my head on the wrong queue. I said Laxmibai has applied tilak of Peshwas to me which will always shine on my face.”

Check out her picture below:

As of now, Kangana Ranaut has been at the forefront while seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also voiced her opinions regarding mental illness, nepotism, and other topics that have been extensively discussed on since the past few weeks. On the work front, the actress was last seen in Panga co-starring Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, and others. She will next be seen in the biopic Thalaivi. The actress is also gearing up for Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut recalls people assuming she’s French based Indian; Says it’s worse for her North East friends

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement