Kangana Ranaut shares pics of partially demolished office decorated for Dussehra, takes a dig at Sanjay Raut
On the occasion of Dussehra, Bollywood celebs flooded social media to wish their millions of fans and followers a very Happy Dussehra. One of them was actress Kangana Ranaut who made a statement with her festive wishes. Taking to social media, Kangana shared two photos and extended wishes to her fans. While one photo was a picture of the idol, the other was of the main green gate of her office space in Mumbai which was partially demolished by the BMC.
The green gate was decked up with bright fresh yellow and orange marigold flowers. Sharing the photos, Kangana also took a dig at the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut. She wrote, "My broken dream smiling in your face Sanjay Raut, Pappu sena could break my house but not my spirit, Banglow number 5 is celebrating the triumph of good over evil today #HappyDussehra."
Take a look at Kangana's Dussehra post below:
My broken dream smiling in your face Sanjay Raut, Pappu sena could break my house but not my spirit, Banglow number 5 is celebrating the triumph of good over evil today #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/2i4OnxiPeS
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 25, 2020
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
Here we go again
Anonymous 40 minutes ago
She can take all the digs she wants on social media but unless she digs into herself to find what’s causing her trouble with literally everyone other than her family, she is not going anywhere with these ramblings.