Kangana Ranaut shares pics of partially demolished office decorated for Dussehra, takes a dig at Sanjay Raut

Taking to social media, Kangana Ranaut shared two photos and extended Dussehra wishes to her fans and followers. Check it out below.

On the occasion of Dussehra, Bollywood celebs flooded social media to wish their millions of fans and followers a very Happy Dussehra. One of them was actress who made a statement with her festive wishes. Taking to social media, Kangana shared two photos and extended wishes to her fans. While one photo was a picture of the idol, the other was of the main green gate of her office space in Mumbai which was partially demolished by the BMC.

The green gate was decked up with bright fresh yellow and orange marigold flowers. Sharing the photos, Kangana also took a dig at the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut. She wrote, "My broken dream smiling in your face Sanjay Raut, Pappu sena could break my house but not my spirit, Banglow number 5 is celebrating the triumph of good over evil today #HappyDussehra."

Take a look at Kangana's Dussehra post below:

My broken dream smiling in your face Sanjay Raut, Pappu sena could break my house but not my spirit, Banglow number 5 is celebrating the triumph of good over evil today #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/2i4OnxiPeS — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 25, 2020

