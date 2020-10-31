Kangana Ranaut shares a post on how maximum film units from Mumbai are hosted in Himachal

Kangana Ranaut shared a post on her Twitter account on how maximum number of film units from Mumbai are being shot in Himachal. Further, the actress called the state 'dev bhumi' and how it belongs to every Indian.

The Bollywood actress shared a post about how maximum number of films are being shots in Himachal. The Fashion actress took to her Instagram to share a post saying, "Himachal is hosting maximum film units from Mumbai at this point, Dev Bhumi belongs to every Indian and anyone making money from this state won’t be called Haramkhor or Namakharam, if somebody does I will condemn them not stay silent like Bullywood" The actress has been very vocal about her opinions and thoughts about various issues.

The actress shared a post on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. The stunning actress wrote in her Twitter post, "He sacrificed his most deserving and elected position as the First Prime Minister of India just to please Gandhi because he felt Nehru spoke better English, #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel did not suffer but the Nation suffered for decades,we must shamelessly snatch what is rightfully ours." On the work front, the gorgeous diva will be seen in the upcoming film called Tejas. The actress also shared pictures on her social media handles from her workshop for the film.

Check out the post

Himachal is hosting maximum film units from Mumbai at this point, Dev Bhumi belongs to every Indian and anyone making money from this state won’t be called Haramkhor or Namakharam, if somebody does I will condemn them not stay silent like Bullywood https://t.co/stp6rEilLa — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 31, 2020

The talented actress Kangana Ranaut will essay the lead role of J Jayalalithaa in the upcoming film Thalaivi along with actor Arvind Swami in the role of MGR. This film happens to be one of the most highly anticipated films from the industry. Kangana Ranaut will also feature in the upcoming film called Dhaakad, state news reports.

