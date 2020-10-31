  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut shares a post on how maximum film units from Mumbai are hosted in Himachal

Kangana Ranaut shared a post on her Twitter account on how maximum number of film units from Mumbai are being shot in Himachal. Further, the actress called the state 'dev bhumi' and how it belongs to every Indian.
16249 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut shares a postKangana Ranaut shares a post on how maximum film units from Mumbai are hosted in Himachal
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shared a post about how maximum number of films are being shots in Himachal. The Fashion actress took to her Instagram to share a post saying, "Himachal is hosting maximum film units from Mumbai at this point, Dev Bhumi belongs to every Indian and anyone making money from this state won’t be called Haramkhor or Namakharam, if somebody does I will condemn them not stay silent like Bullywood" The actress has been very vocal about her opinions and thoughts about various issues.

The actress shared a post on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. The stunning actress wrote in her Twitter post, "He sacrificed his most deserving and elected position as the First Prime Minister of India just to please Gandhi because he felt Nehru spoke better English, #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel did not suffer but the Nation suffered for decades,we must shamelessly snatch what is rightfully ours." On the work front, the gorgeous diva will be seen in the upcoming film called Tejas. The actress also shared pictures on her social media handles from her workshop for the film.

Check out the post

The talented actress Kangana Ranaut will essay the lead role of J Jayalalithaa in the upcoming film Thalaivi along with actor Arvind Swami in the role of MGR. This film happens to be one of the most highly anticipated films from the industry. Kangana Ranaut will also feature in the upcoming film called Dhaakad, state news reports.  

(ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut remembers Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary: He is the real Iron Man of India)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut's Twitter

You may like these
Nikita Tomar case: Kangana Ranaut slams Mirzapur 2 series; Says ‘Shame on Bullywood for causing more damage’
Kangana Ranaut remembers Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary: He is the real Iron Man of India
Newswrap, October 30: Kangana Ranaut's Tejas shoot, Tara Sutaria & Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2 & more
Kangana Ranaut completes workshops for Tejas; Movie's shoot to begin in December
Kangana Ranaut hails 'desert women' & urges all to be like them: They survive like cactus but look like roses
Newswrap, October 29: Laxmmi Bomb title changed, fresh inquiry against Kangana Ranaut & Rangoli Chandel
Anonymous 50 minutes ago

So what? Attention seeking enough

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Every state is good in it’s own way

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement