Kangana Ranaut shares a post for SP Balasubrahmanyam; Says 'You will remain in us as a part of us'

The actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter account to share her thoughts about the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. Check out her tweet.
The Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has shared an emotional post for the late singer. The actress took to her Twitter account to share her thoughts about the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. Kangana Ranaut's tweet read, "#SPBalasubrahmanyam 90’s kids will never get over this legend. His voice seems such an inseparable part of our growing up years. You will remain in us as a part of us."  

As per the news reports, the singer had tested positive for COVID 19 and had been admitted to MGM Healthcare, in Chennai. The news reports stated that the singing icon passed away today at the age of 74 at 1:04 PM. The news reports go on to add that the late singer was on maximum life support as his health deteriorated. The news reports on SP Balasubrahmanyam state that his mortal remains will be taken to his farmhouse. The news reports about the legendary singer state that the singer had shown mild symptoms of COVID 19, but later on the singer suffered from chest congestion and cold coupled with fever. 

Check out the post

After that the singer SP Balasubrahmanyam was put on ECMO support. Many celebrities from the Bollywood industry and the southern film industry took to their social media accounts to offer their condolences. The news reports further go on to add how the fans and followers of the singer were left in shock and disbelief about the singer's demise.

