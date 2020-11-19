Kangana Ranaut shares powerful poem on Rani Laxmi Bai’s birth anniversary that inspired her during Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut, who essayed the role of Rani Laxmi Bai on screen in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, remembered the fierce freedom fighter on her 192nd birth anniversary. The actress remembered her with an inspiring poem by a poet named Kavita.

"Khoob ladi mardaani, woh toh Jhansi wali Rani Thi." This powerful poem by Subhadra Kumari Chauhan found a whole new meaning when essayed the role of Rani Laxmi Bai on screen in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The biopic showcased the life of the fierce female freedom fighter who fought valiantly against the British East India Company to protect her country and free them from the oppression of the English officers. Kangana's performance as Rani Laxmi Bai left fans in awe as she resurrected the brave fighter on screen in her film. Today, on Rani Laxmi Bai's 192nd birth anniversary, Kangana remembered her.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana shared a note and paid her tribute to Rani Laxmi Bai with a poem that had inspired her back in the days when she had to begin shooting for her film Manikarnika. In the video, Kangana is seen revealing that it was the producer of the film, Kamal Jain, who had sent her the Facebook link of the poem and poet and that it inspired her immensely during the days of Manikarnika filming. She urged all to listen to the poem on Rani Laxmi Bai's birth anniversary.

Sharing the poem, Kangana wrote, "आज देवी लक्ष्मीबाई की तथाकथित सालगिरह पे ये कविता सुने, जो स्वयं एक देवी ने लिखी है जो कविता लिखती भी हैं और उनका नाम भी कविता है #RaniLakshmibai (Today, on Rani Laxmi Bai's birth anniversary, I urge you to listen to this poem that was penned by a Goddess and whose name is Kavita.)"

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi became a huge blockbuster back in 2019 and was loved by the audience. Meanwhile, the actress recently bid adieu to her hometown in the hills and headed to Hyderabad to resume shooting for her upcoming biopic of J Jayalalithaa, titled Thalaivi. Kangana will be seen essaying the political stalwart along with Arvind Swami who will be seen as MGR. It is helmed by AL Vijay. Besides this, Kangana also has Tejas with director Sarvesh Mewara and Dhaakad lined up ahead of her.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

