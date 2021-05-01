Kangana Ranaut shares a rare pic of her dad on his birthday: I haven't just got your blood but also your fire

On the occasion of her father's birthday, Kangana Ranaut took to social media to pen her heart out in a sweet letter to him. Along with it, she shared a throwback photo of him from his younger days.

Actress and her relationship with her father has been in the headlines for the longest time. A while back, during her brother's wedding, Kangana had shared a sweet moment on social media with her father where she said that they finally agreed on something. And today, on the occasion of his birthday, Kangana has shared a rare photo of him along with a sweet note to thank him for all that he has given her. She also expressed that his anger and temper may have been passed on to her.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana wished her father on his birthday and shared a rare black and white photo of him from his younger days. The Thalaivi actress also penned a thank you note for him in which she wished that he wasn't a 'strict' parent while she was growing up. In her note, Kangana wrote, "Dear Papa, I wish growing up you were not such a strict parent but thank you for those melancholic eyes, curly hair and of course brave hot blood, quick temper and volcanic anger. I haven’t just got your blood but also your fire. Happy Birthday Papa. Your’s Babbar Sherni Chotu."

Take a look at Kangana's wish for her father:

Dear Papa

I wish growing up you were not such a strict parent but thank you for those melancholic eyes, curly hair and of course brave hot blood, quick temper and volcanic anger. I haven’t just got your blood but also your fire.

Happy Birthday Papa

Your’s

Babbar Sherni Chotu pic.twitter.com/PP5ZinMjpS — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 1, 2021

Meanwhile, currently, the star is in Mumbai and is spending time at home amid the COVID 19 lockdown. On the work front, Kangana will be seen next in Thalaivi with Arvind Swamy. The film is based on the life of J Jayalalithaa and was slated to release in April. However, due to the COVID 19 situation, it was postponed. Apart from this, Kangana also has Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The first schedule of the film was shot in MP. Kangana will also be seen playing the role of a fighter pilot in Tejas. The film is helmed by Sarvesh Mewara.

