Kangana Ranaut shares scenic photo from Europe; Pokes fun at ‘Bolly Bimbos’ in caption

Kangana Ranaut recently posted a new photo with a witty caption that will leave you in splits. Scroll down to see what she said.

who is currently in the midst of filming her next action film Dhaakad, which also stars Arjun Rampal, is sharing snippets of her time in Hungary during filming. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, fearless actor Kangana Ranaut has multiple projects on her plate including 'Dhaakad'. Today, the actress shared a new photo from her time in Europe with a witty caption that will surely crack you up.

Writing: “Decided to play a Bolly Bimbo today and shoot typical insta style pics for my highly intelligent insta family,” Kangana shared a picture of herself with a bouquet of flowers while she sat on a bench in a floral dress. You can see the photo here.

Just yesterday, through Instagram story, the actress also shared a photo shoot with her 'Dhaakad' co-star Arjun Rampal who will be essaying the role of 'Rudraveer', the antagonist in the movie. The actress will be seen as Agent Agni in her upcoming movie. The film's first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh. It is helmed by Razneesh Ghai. Kangana left for Budapest on July 01 and the ‘Dhaakad’ team gave a warm welcome on her arrival.

She thanked the crew and posted a beautiful picture of the beautiful setup. “Lovely to be here with you all,” she wrote. On her way to Budapest, Kangana had a six-hour-long halt in Amsterdam. Before jetting off, she also received a special copy of her friend Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s upcoming book ‘Mapping Love’. Kangana penned a thanking note for the author and urged fans to pre-order the book.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut questions interfaith marriages as she reacts to Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s divorce

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×