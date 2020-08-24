Kangana Ranaut shares she’s grateful for her fans as #Jhansi_Ki_Rani_Kangana trends on Twitter

Kangana Ranaut sends her love to fans who have made #Jhansi_Ki_Rani_Kangana trend on Twitter.

Ever since her return to Twitter officially, has been trending. While at the start her Twitter fans welcomed her with the trend, #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter, recently the trend, #Boycott_Kangana has been trending. Kangana also wasted no time in responding to the trend calling it an attempt by the ‘mafia’ to see her downfall.The actress has often alleged the existence of a “mafia” in the industry that uses its influence to flourish the career of star kids and in return gang up on outsiders.

But, now, another trend has made it to the top, #झांसी_की_रानी_कंगना (#Jansi_Ki_Rani_Kangana). The actress once again took to her account and tweeted conveying her love and appreciation to her fans, “बहुत धन्यवाद मेरे दोस्तों का जो #झांसी_की_रानी_कंगना को टॉप ट्रेंड्ज़ में ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं मैं आपके स्नेह और विश्वास की अति आभारी हूँ (Many thanks to my friends who are trending #Jhansi_Ki_Rani_Kangana in Top Trends I am very grateful for your affection and trust),” the actress wrote.

Here is Kangana's tweet:

Fans took to their accounts and tweeted in response to the trend saying, “#झांसी_की_रानी_कंगना plz everyone support @KanganaTeam RT must,” a fan said. “Queen Kangana is not only Bollywood 's but she is the Daughter of entire Nation कंगना देश की लाडली और शेरनी है Flexed bicepsFlexed biceps @KanganaTeam #भारत_की_बेटी_कंगना #झांसी_की_रानी_कंगना,” a fan wrote.

“No matter if you will support her or not. But I will gonna support and be my queen side @KanganaTeam#झांसी_की_रानी_कंगना,” a fan added.

Credits :Twitter

