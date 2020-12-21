Kangana Ranaut shares smiling pic of 'profusely bleeding' nephew after he gets injured; Says 'Love isn't easy'

Kangana Ranaut dotes on her nephew, Prithvi and often shares his photos on her social media handles. Today, she shared an example of tough love as the little one got injured while playing but kept smiling throughout.

Actress is one of the few stars who give fans a sneak peek into their life via social media. She often shares cute photos and videos of chilling with her family and those who follow her know how much she dotes on her nephew, Prithvi. Speaking of this, on Monday, Kangana shared a cute smiling photo of Prithvi after he got injured. With it, she shared how he reacted after being injured and bleeding in front of everyone.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana shared a photo of Prithvi. In the picture, one could see the little one smiling away with a wound around his lower lip. However, instead of crying, the brave little one smiled it off. With the photo, Kangana shared how the little one's pain was turned into the humiliation of falling down in front of everyone. Further, the Thalaivi actress shared that even though she felt bad about seeing the injured boy, she too joined him in smiling over the incident.

Sharing the photo, Kangana wrote, "Today while playing Prithavi fell down and hit his face on the side table, was bleeding profusely,in sometime the horror of pain in his eyes turned in to a gentle despair of humiliation for falling in front of everyone, while my heart bled too I simply smiled,love is not easy."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

Today while playing Prithavi fell down and hit his face on the side table, was bleeding profusely,in sometime the horror of pain in his eyes turned in to a gentle despair of humiliation for falling in front of everyone, while my heart bled too I simply smiled,love is not easy pic.twitter.com/udu8uemrWC — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently in Manali. The actress wrapped up Thalaivi and headed to New Delhi to meet Union Minister Rajnath Singh to seek permissions for her upcoming film, Tejas in which she will be seen playing a fighter pilot. The film will be helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Besides this, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa and in Dhaakad as Agent Agni.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

