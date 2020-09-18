  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut shares a sun kissed PHOTO as she spends her quarantine period in the mountains

Kangana Ranaut jetted off to Manali from Mumbai a few days back. The actress is currently under home quarantine.
108820 reads Mumbai Updated: September 19, 2020 05:55 am
Kangana Ranaut is currently residing in her hometown Manali
Kangana Ranaut went back to her hometown Manali a few days earlier after her short stay in Mumbai. The actress is currently spending her quarantine period at home with her family members. On Friday morning, the Manikarnika star also shared an adorable photo of nephew Prithvi Raj and her pet doggo. For the unversed, Kangana made her debut on social media a few days back amidst numerous debates and took over the handles that were earlier managed by her team.

As we speak of this, the actress has shared once again shared a sun-kissed picture of herself on Instagram that is worth a glimpse. Kangana is wearing a blue t-shirt and caresses her hair with one of her hands while posing for the camera. We bet she does have flawless skin as she looks undeniably pretty in this picture. She has shared a caption along with the same that reads, “Sun kissed in the mountains.

Check out the pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sun kissed in the mountains 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (kanganaranaut) on

Meanwhile, the Dhaakad actress is currently grabbing headlines for reasons that are known to everyone.  She arrived in Mumbai on 9th September only to find her office partially demolished by the BMC officials. Apart from that, Kangana has also voiced her opinion regarding the alleged drug nexus in the film industry. A day back, the actress shared a tweet in which she stated that she is ready to quit Twitter if anyone proves she has begun a fight. Kangana Ranaut also indulged in a war of words with Anurag Kashyap recently.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Anurag Kashyap as he asks her to fight China: I go to border, you go to Olympics

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Kangana needs to marry and have kids. She is 35 now. Lockdown has made her sit vague and her vague mind has become so evil. She pretends to be a one woman army.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

kangana really needs to calm down and stop complaining about her film industry where she is today is because of bollywood . Lets spread Love/Help/Kind and compassion! Why keep going back your past and taking revenge. The more you complain the more you see negative. Keep moving forward and love each other. This is a very crucial year 2020 for everyone and India is facing border problem and Covid 19 and etc. so why not talk on these topics and educate our people. Please stop Kangana your personal problem which is not ending at all.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Why Deepika PR or Snake Alia PR is worried about Katrina Kaif's wedding . Don't worry she won't invite you both for sure. Move ahead now.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Deepika PR is it you or Snake Alia PR is it you ? Why bring Katrina in every article ? Kangana and Katrina are two completely different person. Worry about your marriages instead of theirs. Who knows you both will be a divorcee in few years. This is Bollywood and anything can happen here.

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Chandel must hang from a chandelier

Anonymous 8 hours ago

How you gave so much of free live to the married men of Bollywood when you r so full of hatred

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Brain fried too

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Ugliness personified and magnified

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Pls get out of the sun your plastic soowar face gonna melt.

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Maybe she listen to netizens and shut her mouth up i hope

Anonymous 8 hours ago

bjp won't give her a ticket without getting some massage in return

Anonymous 8 hours ago

So ugly.. her brows are deformed just like her brain

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Bigot

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Still stalking Hrithik and copying him

Anonymous 9 hours ago

She is arrogant and her mental condition seems to be unhealthy

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Kangana is evil, psychotic and dangerous

Anonymous 9 hours ago

So disgusting

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Yes... Stay there...'IN THE MOUNTAINS' for a while OK? ....Let things calm down. Take some more time ok?

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Fire up world with bigotry, chill under sun as if i'm ms.cool. She and her few fans must be served notices for blatant lies and peddling fake news influencing people. there are lot of proofs. next time any of her nexus(fans) should think twice before inciting caste and religious divisive politics which could result in riots. it is a serious offence. don't fake just to glorify her. Think country first, not Kangana.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

shes a crazy one dont know why people even bother about her.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

BJP politicians support Kangana but they will never let their son's marry her. They can tolerate a woman talking back to them

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Kangana and Katrina are new age Rekha with Hritik and Ranbir as their amitabh and Alia as Jaya bachan.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Don't involve Katrina in all this. She is way way better than Kangana. She is living a happy life. She is in a relationship with Vicky and has Salman as her bestie.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

NO one will ever Marry Kangana and Katrina. They will be alone till the last moments of their life and will end up like Rekha

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Kangana is parveen babi

Anonymous 10 hours ago

LOVE

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Enough. We don't want more kangana articles. Plzz

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Yes pleeeaaaase

