Kangana Ranaut shares a sun kissed PHOTO as she spends her quarantine period in the mountains

Kangana Ranaut jetted off to Manali from Mumbai a few days back. The actress is currently under home quarantine.

went back to her hometown Manali a few days earlier after her short stay in Mumbai. The actress is currently spending her quarantine period at home with her family members. On Friday morning, the Manikarnika star also shared an adorable photo of nephew Prithvi Raj and her pet doggo. For the unversed, Kangana made her debut on social media a few days back amidst numerous debates and took over the handles that were earlier managed by her team.

As we speak of this, the actress has shared once again shared a sun-kissed picture of herself on Instagram that is worth a glimpse. Kangana is wearing a blue t-shirt and caresses her hair with one of her hands while posing for the camera. We bet she does have flawless skin as she looks undeniably pretty in this picture. She has shared a caption along with the same that reads, “Sun kissed in the mountains.”

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, the Dhaakad actress is currently grabbing headlines for reasons that are known to everyone. She arrived in Mumbai on 9th September only to find her office partially demolished by the BMC officials. Apart from that, Kangana has also voiced her opinion regarding the alleged drug nexus in the film industry. A day back, the actress shared a tweet in which she stated that she is ready to quit Twitter if anyone proves she has begun a fight. Kangana Ranaut also indulged in a war of words with Anurag Kashyap recently.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Anurag Kashyap as he asks her to fight China: I go to border, you go to Olympics

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Share your comment ×