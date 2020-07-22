  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut shares Sushant Singh’s quote on insider vs outsider & slams ‘powerful PR’ for killing his films

As we speak, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film- Dil Bechara is just a few days away from release as it will release digitally on July 24, 2020.
1448 reads Mumbai
Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, Kangana Ranaut has come out all guns blazing supporting Sushant Singh Rajput, and bashing Nepotism, Bollywood bigwigs and directors/producers for sabotaging his career. In an interview, Kangana Ranaut said that Karan Johar declared Sushant Singh Rajput to be a ‘flop star’ and ensured that Drive was never released in theatres. Also, she claimed that Karan was fulfilling the agenda of his ‘childhood friend’, Aditya Chopra, to destroy Sushant’s career. Now in the latest, Kangana’s team shared an article which has a quote by Sushant talking about insider versus outsider debate as the late is quoted as saying, “When you’re successful as an outsider, you’re discussed but in a very hushed tone. That’s about it. But when you are an insider and you succeed, it’s multiplied by ten and if you lose, it’s divided by ten.”

And to this, Kangana’s team wrote, “Please read discrimination of being an outsider Shushant faced in his own words, this is exactly what Kangana said it’s not that after being banned he gave up, he gave biggest hit but they killed it through powerful PR..” Talking about Karan Johar, Kangana had said that Karan Johar, just to declare Sushant a flop star, hired him and shot for Drive for three years, and then he declared to the world that he is such a flop star as Karan claimed said that he couldn’t sell the film to exhibitors. To this, Kangana clapped back as she said that even though Sushant delivered superhit film, why couldn’t Karan not find buyers for Drive.

Check out Kangana's tweet here:

