Kangana Ranaut shares thought on 'Loyalty'; Says 'Who isn't loyal to parents will never be loyal to Nation'

Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Thalaivi which is a biopic on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

has always been very vocal about her opinions, thoughts and has often been in headlines for that. She never hides from putting forward what she believes. Recently, she had taken a jibe at Janta Curfew announced by the Maharashtra government. She shared a meme on social media platforms. And today, she has shared her 'Thought of the day' on her official Twitter account where the actress is talking about loyalty. But it looks like her tweet did not go down well with her fans.

She wrote, “Who isn’t loyal to parents will never be loyal to the nation or lover, disloyalty becomes an inbuilt trait and start to feed on our confidence like termites. Loyalty isn’t something others need it is the fuel of our integrity, most important to live well #thoughtoftheday.” The tweet immediately garnered huge attention from her fans. They started commenting on the tweet and reminded her of the slap comment. It is noteworthy to mention here that she did not have a good relation with her parents earlier.

One of the fans shared her interview clip in which she had mentioned that once her father tried to slap her and she replied to him saying ‘If you slap me, I will slap you back.’

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s tweet here:

Who isn’t loyal to parents will never be loyal to the nation or to lover, disloyalty becomes an inbuilt trait and start to feed on our confidence like termites. Loyality isn’t something others need it is the fuel of our own integrity, most important to live well #thoughtoftheday — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 18, 2021

On the work front, the Queen actress will be seen in Thalaivi with Arvind Swamy, Madhoo, Bhagyashree. Earlier, the film release date was April 23 but due to COVID 19 restrictions, the film release has been postponed.

