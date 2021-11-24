Kangana Ranaut shares throwback VIDEO with nephew Prithvi after controversial statement on farmers’ protest

Controversy’s favorite child, Kangana Ranaut has been in the headlines once again, after her remarks on India’s Independence and now, the farmers’ protest as well. Amid the criticism that has made its way towards the actor, Kangana continues to be active on social media. A few moments back, the actress shared an adorable video and a picture with her nephew Prithvi Raj Chandel.

Kangana Ranaut has always been close with her nephew, and sister Rangoli Chandel’s son, Prithvi Raj Chandel. The Thalaivii actress often shares heartwarming snaps and videos with the kid, thus giving fans a glimpse into her bond with Prithvi. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Kangana yet again took to her Instagram stories and posted a video and a photograph featuring the actress and her nephew. In the throwback video, we see a toddler Prithvi who is on Kangana’s lap, as the latter plays with him. Sharing this video, Kangana captioned it, “Missing kiddie (hear emoji)”. This is followed by a picture, where we see baby Prithvi smiling and Kangana looks on. The actress also added pink heart stickers to this story.

Take a look:

Click HERE to watch Kangana’s story.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered on Tuesday by members of the Sikh community against Kangana for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments by making derogatory statements. Reportedly, the FIR was filed by Amarjeet Singh Sandhu, 47, along with leaders of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). ANI tweeted, “FIR registered against actor Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai for allegedly portraying the farmers' protest as Khalistani movement and calling them 'Khalistanis' on social media.”

