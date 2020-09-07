  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut shares video of BMC officials at her Mumbai workspace: They've forcefully taken over my office

Stating that her office, Manikarnika Films, is the result of hardwork of 15 years, Kangana Ranaut shared revealed that BMC paid a surprise visit and may demolish entire structure.
18219 reads Mumbai Updated: September 7, 2020 03:58 pm
News,Kangana Ranaut,sanjay rautKangana Ranaut shares video of BMC officials at her Mumbai workspace: They've forcefully taken over my office
Looks like the ongoing tiff between Kangana Ranaut and the Maharshtra government just got uglier. The actress took to Twitter to reveal that the city's civic body (BMC) officials paid a surprise visit to her Mumbai office and began 'measuring everything'. Stating that her office, Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd, is the result of her hardwork of 15 years, Kangana shared video of officials inside her office. 

She tweeted, "They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like ,"Woh jo madam hai uski kartoot ka parinaam sabko bharna hoga" I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property." 

In another tweet, Kangana mentioned, "I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure."

Take a look: 

Kangana is set to travel on 9 September to Mumbai. While she has thrown an open challenge to Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, the actress has now been provided with Y category security by the government. It all started when Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). 

This did not go down well with the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut lashed out at the actress. He also ended up using a foul cuss remark against the actress which escalated things further. In a strong video message, Kangana lashed out at Sanjay Raut and revealed that she will be travelling to Mumbai on 9 September. 

