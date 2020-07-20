From Kangana Ranaut to Shekhar Suman: Celebs who have questioned Bollywood post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, there has been a hot discussion over nepotism. In fact, several celebs have also questioned Bollywood’s hypocrisy in the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has been one of the most heartbreaking news of 2020, something which none of us wants to believe. However, how hard we may try, this harsh reality does hit us in the face time and again. To note, the unfortunate demise has reignited the debate on nepotism which has been prevailing in the industry along with the discussion around the struggle of survival in Bollywood. A section of the society has been speculation a foul play in Sushant’s demise and even called out several Bollywood big shots for side-lining the actor and pushing him to take such a drastic step.

Interestingly, several Bollywood insiders have also come forward in the case and have slammed the big shots for their hypocrisy in the case. In fact, celebs like , Shekhar Suman and others have also highlighted the cruel nature of the industry and how it has been quite tough on the outsiders to survive here. And while the debate over Sushant’s demise and what made him take this unfortunate step is still on, here’s a look at the celebrities who have slammed the industry in this case:

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal about her opinion in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and she has been making several explosive statements. In fact, she recently opened a can of worms in a yet another eye-catching interview over Sushant’s case wherein she attacked and Aditya Chopra. The Queen actress alleged that Karan Johar had announced Sushant as a flop actor and also ensured that Drive didn’t release in theatres. Kangana also claimed that Aditya made the late actor sign an evil contract which didn’t let him take up any other project without their consent. "Bhansali wanted him for Ram-Leela, but Aditya Chopra did not allow him to do the film, so he made do the film. Bhansali has not chased any actor for five years, he wanted him for Bajirao Mastani, again Aditya Chopra did not let him do the film, reason best known to him, why because Sushant did not know how to do ‘chaplusi’ (being a sycophant). They sabotaged his career," Kangana claimed.

Roopa Ganguly

Actress and BJP MP Roopa Ganguly had also raised a question about Sushant Singh Rajput’s absence in Bollywood delegation’s meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The senior actor took a jibe at Karan Johar and tweeted that while he chartered a flight that carried a delegation of artists from Mumbai to Delhi, why Sushant wasn’t a part of it. Roopa also emphasised that as PM Modi met the Bollywood artists quite a few times from December 2018 and January 2019, Sushant was still not made a part of it. “ Who organized and coordinated such meets between our Hon'ble PM and a list of personalities from #Bollywood? Meeting the Hon'ble PM requires procedures and I'm sure a brilliant mind like him wasn't left out. Who organized this list?” Roopa asked.

Shekhar Suman

Shekhar Suman has also been among the celebs who have been actively speaking on Sushant’s case and has been urging for a CBI enquiry in the case. Not just he has been suspecting a foul play in the case, Shekhar even called out Bollywood celebs for keeping mum in the case and alleged that they did not consider Sushant as one of their own. He tweeted, “Film parivar ke log chup hai maun hain, Ye jo nishabd baithe hain ye sab kaun hain, Sirf isliye ki jo chala gaya wo aapka saga nahin tha, Aapka apna bhai ya beta nahin tha, Sushant ke liye aage badhein aawaz uthayein, Yun dar ke na baithein usey nyay dilayein (Members of the film fraternity are all quiet, silent. Who are these people who are sitting silently? Just because the one who departed was not one of your own, he was not your brother or son, Step up and raise your voice for Sushant. Don’t be scared, help him get justice).

Sapna Bhavnani

Celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani, who is known for not mincing her words, also slammed the Bollywoodwalas for not extending support to Sushant when he needed it the most. In a furious tweet on micro-blogging site Twitter, Sapna asserted that while it was no hidden secret that 34-year-old actor was facing a tough time, no one took a stand for him. “It’s no secret Sushant was going through very tough times for the last few years. No one in the industry stood up for him nor did they lend a helping hand. To tweet today is the biggest display of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend. RIP” Sapna had posted on Twitter.

Nikhil Dwivedi

Nikhil Dwivedi was among the first to express his anger against Bollywood post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and took a jibe at industry’s hypocrisy. He wrote, “At times our movie industry's hypocrisy gets to me. High &mighty announcing they shud ve kept in touch with Sushant.. Cmon u didn't! &thts coz his career dipped. So STFU! R u in touch with Imran Khan, Abhay Deol &others? No! But u were when they were doing well #SushantSinghRajput.”

Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur, who was supposed to work with Sushant in his shelved project Paani, also exposed Bollywood and stated that he knew the story of the people who let him down. The filmmaker tweeted, “I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours.”

Anubhav Sinha

Anubhav Sinha wrote a slicing sharp tweet post Sushant Singh Rajput slamming the Bollywood’s privilege Club without naming any of the celebs. He had tweeted, “The Bollywood Privilege Club must sit down and think hard tonight. PS- Now don't ask me to elaborate any further.”

Rajat Barmecha

Rajat Barmecha, who rose to fame with his movie Udaan, also slammed the entire industry who suddenly had great things to say about the late actor and termed them as hypocrites. He wrote, “#SushantSinghRajput is no more and suddenly the entire industry has great things to say about him. Where were you when he and so many like him actually needed you? DON’T JUST SAY THINGS...F***ING MEAN THEM! #Bollywood #Media #Hypocrites.”

Meera Chopra

Meera Chopra also penned a strong note post Sushant’s demise about the industry failed him. She also mentioned the loneliness one feels while working in the industry. “We all knew well that Sushant was going through depression since long, but what did we do? Where was his close circle, the directors and producers he's worked with, his close friends? Why nobody came out and helped, gave him the kind of love, the work that he wanted - because nobody cares,” Meera tweeted.

