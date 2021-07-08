Kangana Ranaut shells out workout inspiration with her 'Dhaakad level fitness' in a PHOTO

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently in Budapest, took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her workout routine amid Dhaakad shoot. The actress left her fans inspired with a glimpse of her workout.

Actress has been sharing updates while spending time in Budapest for the shoot of her upcoming actioner, Dhaakad. The actress had taken off to Budapest to join the rest of the cast and crew last week after her passport was renewed. While shooting in Budapest, Kangana is also keeping up with her fitness routine so as to essay the role of an agent perfectly. Speaking of this, she recently shared a photo from her workout session that has left netizens inspired.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana shared a photo in which she is seen clad in a pink bralette with matching tights as she sits on a yoga mat. She is seen doing a yoga asana as she works out ahead of her film's shoot. Her hair is neatly pulled back in a bun as she concentrates her energy on working out. Sharing the photo on her Instagram story, Kangana captioned it with a 'Dhaakad' twist. She wrote, "#Dhaakad level fitness."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Kangana had shared photos in a classy lacy dress when she took over the streets of Budapest. Her stylish and chic look had left netizens in complete awe with her breezy avatar.

Talking about Dhaakad, Kangana will be seen as Agent Agni in the film. The first schedule took place in Madhya Pradesh. It also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. It is helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai. Besides this, Kangana also has Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi, period drama Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and another action film, Tejas, in the pipeline. Kangana will also don the director's hat for the second time for Emergency, a film based on the life of India's former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

