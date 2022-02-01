Kangana Ranaut shines bright in white saree look for Nawazuddin Siddiqui's house warming party; PICS

Kangana Ranaut is without a doubt one of the most well-known actresses in Bollywood. Kangana Ranaut has wowed audiences with her performances in films such as Fashion, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, and most recently, Thalaivii, over the course of her ten-year career. The conventional beauty is one who always mesmerises us with her talent and gorgeous looks. Recently, the Bollywood icon was spotted with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the latter’s housewarming party looking absolutely beautiful in an ethnic look. Currently, the two are working together on Tiku Weds Sheru. While Nawazuddin is the protagonist in the movie, Kangana is working in the capacity of the producer of the film.

In the pics that paps clicked of Kangana Ranaut, she looked like an apsara in a white saree. She paired the look with white heels and a brown purse. The actress enhanced the look with a soft dewy makeup and bright red lips. Finally, she completed the look with a white pearl necklace. Yes, you can imagine - Kangana looked like an ethereal fairy and it’s just too hard to not fall in love with this traditional look of hers! On the other hand, the host, Nawazuddin Siddiqui looked sophisticated and handsome in a simple navy blue button down shirt and black trousers. The duo also posed for shutterbugs.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru. She also announced that her upcoming action flick, Dhaakad will have a theatrical release in the month of April 2022. Speaking of the film, Dhaakad has now become one of the most anticipated female-led action-packed movies of 2021. Kangana headlines the main role of Agent Agni in the film. Going by the first look poster, her character looks ‘fiery and fearless’. While Kangana is the main protagonist, Arjun Rampal plays the role of the main antagonist, Rudraveer in the movie. Even Divya Dutta will have a menacing feature in the film.

