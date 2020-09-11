Kangana Ranaut should be compensated for her loss: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale tells Maharashtra Governor

Ramdas Athawale was seen meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari with whom he discussed Kangana Ranaut's office demolition and said that she must get justice.

's arrival in Mumbai from Manali was rocked by protests, high security and BMC's hasty demolition drive. The actress, who arrived in the city on Wednesday, was in the middle of a tussle with the state government and the city's civic body who turned up at the actress' Pali Hill office and pulled it down to ruins. The actress then openly challenged the Uddhav Thackeray-led government and Bollywood 'movie mafia' after her home aka office was destroyed.

On Thursday evening, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met Kangana at her residence and he revealed that they discussed about her films and a possible career in politics which the actress said she wasn't interested in. On Friday morning, Athawale was seen meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Speaking to ANI, Athawale revealed that he met the governor and demanded a compensation for Kangana's loss. "I met Maharashtra Governor today over the issue of demolition of Kangana Ranaut's property in Mumbai and demanded that she should get compensation for the loss," Athawale told ANI.

I met Maharashtra Governor today over the issue of demolition of Kangana Ranaut's property in Mumbai and demanded that she should get compensation for the loss. The way BMC carried out demolition at her property is wrong. She must get justice: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale pic.twitter.com/g4TTtkqM4X — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

He added, "The way BMC carried out demolition at her property is wrong. She must get justice." Kangana, on the other hand, was seen arriving at her office on Thursday to take stock of the extensive damage done by the BMC who has been criticised for its hasty actions. The Bombay High Court also slammed BMC and the called its actions 'malafide'.

