  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut should be compensated for her loss: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale tells Maharashtra Governor

Ramdas Athawale was seen meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari with whom he discussed Kangana Ranaut's office demolition and said that she must get justice.
14280 reads Mumbai
News,Kangana Ranaut,Ramdas AthawaleKangana Ranaut should be compensated for her loss: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale tells Maharashtra Governor.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut's arrival in Mumbai from Manali was rocked by protests, high security and BMC's hasty demolition drive. The actress, who arrived in the city on Wednesday, was in the middle of a tussle with the state government and the city's civic body who turned up at the actress' Pali Hill office and pulled it down to ruins. The actress then openly challenged the Uddhav Thackeray-led government and Bollywood 'movie  mafia' after her home aka office was destroyed.

On Thursday evening, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met Kangana at her residence and he revealed that they discussed about her films and a possible career in politics which the actress said she wasn't interested in. On Friday morning, Athawale was seen meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. 

Speaking to ANI, Athawale revealed that he met the governor and demanded a compensation for Kangana's loss. "I met Maharashtra Governor today over the issue of demolition of Kangana Ranaut's property in Mumbai and demanded that she should get compensation for the loss," Athawale told ANI. 

He added, "The way BMC carried out demolition at her property is wrong. She must get justice." Kangana, on the other hand, was seen arriving at her office on Thursday to take stock of the extensive damage done by the BMC who has been criticised for its hasty actions. The Bombay High Court also slammed BMC and the called its actions 'malafide'. 

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut claps back at Maha Govt: You've destroyed my house, tomorrow your arrogance will be demolished

Credits :Pinkvilla/ANI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement