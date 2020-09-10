  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut: Should Bollywood back the actress in BMC row? COMMENT

Kangana Ranaut recently returned to Mumbai only to find out about the partial demolition of her office by the BMC. Do let us know in the comments section whether or not you think Bollywood celebs should speak up for the actress.
Kangana Ranaut is grabbing headlines for the past few days, and the reasons are more or less known to everyone. The actress earned the wrath of netizens a few days back for her ‘POK’ comment on Mumbai. In the midst of all this, trouble mounted for the star as the BMC officials reached her office at Bandra and put up a ‘stop work notice’ there. While Kangana’s lawyer replied to the notice, the officials rejected it and ordered the demolition of her office.

What shocked everyone was that the officials already began the demolition work on Wednesday while Kangana was on her way to Mumbai. The actress has called it a death of democracy and also shared glimpses of the damage done inside the office. Kangana also said on her handle that there is no illegal construction there. She added that the government banned all demolitions till 30th September. The latest that we know of is that the Bombay High Court has stayed BMC’S demolition of her office.

Many fans of the actress took to social media and condemned the same. They also questioned BMC and the Maharashtra government about it while showing their support towards the Manikarnika actress. A few celebs from the film fraternity like Renuka Shahane and Dia Mirza have also condemned the act. Bollywood celebs often stand up for those who are a part of the industry at times. In this case, do you think they should stand up for Kangana Ranaut too? Do let us know in the comments section.

